For a school repair package in Zahlé, the portal publishes the winner and $431,561. The award card does not date the start or receipt of the work.

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Nawaf Salam asked the authorities to make public their procurement plans, tenders and award decisions. An operation of the Council for Development and Reconstruction in the Zahlé District illustrates what a citizen can already verify: the winner and the prize for a school repair lot, but not yet his actual date of delivery from the award card.

A published appeal, a reasoned decision

The Council for Development and Reconstruction issued a call for tenders for reparations in public institutions that had received displaced persons and were no longer used as shelter at the time of the proceedings. The sheet of the Public Procurement Authority is dated 26 September 2026. A meeting with interested companies resulted in a report published on 2 October. The deadline for submission was 6 October at noon.

The results published on 10 November indicate a provisional allocation on 30 October. The Council selects Saba Makhlouf Establishment for Trading and Contracting for $431,561, including $50,000. According to the decision, a bidder had proposed a lower price for Zahlé, but its financial capacity allowed it to be retained only on one lot. The purchase is part of the emergency assistance project financed under World Bank loan 9841. The allocation amount is specific to this lot; It is not the national project.

The price chosen does not prove completion

The decision gives the name of the buyer, the amount withheld, the company and the reason for its choice. On the allocation sheet consulted, the fields corresponding to the signature, the beginning of the work, the delivery and the final acceptance are not indicated. This does not prove that the work did not start or that a payment was made. The result of the award of the contract, the start-up order and the receipt documents must be reconciled. The comparison between the initial and final costs also requires the actual expenditure authorized and paid.

In presenting the Authority’s report on 25 November, the Prime Minister announced that the Council of Ministers would monitor compliance with the law based on the agency’s indicators. Zahlé’s case shows the difference between making a company’s choice visible and being able to track the expense until an establishment is reopened. On the public record, the first step is documented; the date of receipt is not.

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