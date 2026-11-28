The Spanish Food Security and Nutrition Agency (AESAN) asks not to consume certain lots of dried fruits and sunflower seeds that may contain glass fragments. The alert, published on 25 November, concerns specific references marketed in much of Spain.
The Catalan health authorities relayed a report from the company’s internal controls. AESAN sent the alert to the Autonomous Communities to verify the withdrawal of the lots. The opinion does not say that all the products of the mentioned signs are concerned and does not confirm distribution in France or Lebanon.
What batches check on the packaging?
The names are kept as they identify the references in Spain. The date indicated next to each lot is its minimum durability date.
|Make
|Product
|Lot and date
|Auchan
|Mix Sprint & Go, 40 g
|1127091 (12/12/2026) ; 1128091 (15/03/2027)
|El Corte Inglés
|Mix para ensalada con bayas de goji, 250 g
|1127474 (22/01/2027)
|El Corte Inglés
|Pipa of girasol peladas frias, 125 g
|1127555 (03/02/27) ; 1128181 (17/03/2027) ; 1128258 (28/03/2027)
|El Corte Inglés
|Cóctel fiesta, 400 g
|1128079 (16/03/2027)
|El Corte Inglés
|Pipas of girasol peladas, 250 g
|1128238 (28/03/2027)
|Lidl
|Pipa of girasol fria, 200 g
|1127796 (10/03/2027) ; 1128182 (17/03/2027) ; 1127704 (20/02/27)
|Borges
|Natura Mix Antiox, 35 g
|1127306 (14/04/2027) ; 1127948 (10/06/2027) ; 1127774 (19/05/2027)
|Borges
|Select frutos secos (Mix Ensaladas), 1 kg
|1127445 (23/07/2027)
|Alipense
|Frutos secos (Pipa pelada cruda), 200 g
|1127465 (16/01/2027)
|Alipense
|Cóctel Bolero, 225 g
|1127790 (28/01/2027)
|Alipense
|Pipas peladas frias, 200 g
|1127868 (09/02/27)
|Alipense
|Mix picotero, 250 g
|1128041 (09/02/27)
|Carrefour
|Pipas of girasol natural peladas, 200 g
|2100700 (18/02/27) ; 2100768 (01/03/2027) ; 2100901 (05/04/2027)
|Carrefour
|Mix & Cook, 140 g
|1127427 (17/07/2027) ; 1127901 (03/09/2027)
|Medina
|Mixtus Party, 200 g
|1127780 (21/02/27)
Do not consume reported batches
The agency recommends not to eat the product if its lot appears in the notice. To recognise packaging, AESAN publishes the photographs of references in its opinion ES2026/712. The possible presence of glass concerns the lots listed, not all dried fruits or sunflower seeds sold in Spain.
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