Beirut prepares its marathon and closes several axes. Two guards at a MSF clinic were killed in Gaza. Madrid and Copenhagen fund care in the West Bank. Kyiv proposes to protect agricultural exports to the Black Sea. In France, S&P maintains the sovereign note but lowers the perspective to negative.

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Beirut prepares its marathon and closes several axes. Two guards at a MSF clinic were killed in Gaza. Madrid and Copenhagen fund care in the West Bank. Kyiv proposes to protect agricultural exports to the Black Sea. In France, S&P maintains the sovereign note but lowers the perspective to negative.

Saturday 28 November 2026, 8 a.m. Beirut time edition.

Lebanon: Marathon closes Sunday at 4:30 a.m

In Beirut, the Internal Security Forces will ban parking on the marathon route this Saturday from 9 p.m. The Martyrs Square area in front of the An-Nahar building closes at 10 p.m. Cars will no longer be able to take the route from 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. The police are planning deviations on Corniche, Saifi, Mar Mikhaël, Badaro and near the National Museum.

The first start was announced at 5:45 a.m. Martyrs’ Square. The Beirut Marathon Association asks to release the route at 9 a.m. on Saturday: this is not in line with the police’s ban on stationing. The streets will reopen in sections after the last riders pass; ISPs do not give general reopening time.

Gaza: Two MSF guards killed, conflicting versions of the clinic

Two security officers from a Doctors Without Borders clinic were killed on Friday night in Gaza City. The organization says that a building in its enclosure, the coordinates of which had been communicated to the Israeli army, was hit. The army admits that it led the strike. She claims to have targeted the two men, whom she accuses of belonging to Hamas, and denies any damage to a medical infrastructure. Neither this alleged membership nor the extent of the damage could be established independently.

In the southern Gaza Strip, three more people were killed near the Muawiya Mosque in the al-Mawasi area west of Rafah, according to aid and Nasser Hospital. This is a separate incident from the strike in Gaza City.

West Bank: €27.4 million to pay hospital bills

Spain has provided €23 million and Denmark €4.4 million to help the Palestinian Authority settle the specialized care provided by its Ministry of Health by private hospitals in the West Bank. The funds go through the European PEGASE mechanism, expanded this year to cover arrears owed to these institutions. The European communiqué does not list the beneficiary hospitals or the share of their debt covered. He does not report any new authorization to evacuate patients from Gaza.

Yemen: Two versions after Al-Turba explosion · Global Voices

At least 11 people were reported dead in Al-Turba, Taez province. The Houthi authorities accuse Saudi Arabia of hitting a building with inhabitants, including children. Provincial authorities attached to the recognized Yemeni government say that there was no air operation in the area on Friday and accuse the Houthis. They report 11 civilians killed on a provisional basis and require independent expertise. The cause of the explosion and its perpetrator are not established.

Ukraine: Black Sea proposal, no agreement announced

Kyiv sent its partners a proposal to protect agricultural exports through the Black Sea. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andri Sybiha says he is waiting for Moscow’s response and says Russia wants to include oil flows. The text was not made public. On the ground, the administration of the Poltava area reported four injuries, including three minors, following a Russian attack on Krementchouk on Friday. Two educational institutions were damaged, according to its updated assessment.

France: S&P maintains A+, but lowers perspective

S&P Global Ratings maintained on Friday France’s long-term rating at A+, and on short-term at A-1. The Agency reduced the prospect of stable to negative, citing the risks to deficit reduction. The note itself was not lowered. The decision was taken after Friday; The market data from this session do not measure the investor response to the announcement.

Peru: Rains flood Piura, warning on the Tumbes River

In northern Peru, heavy rains damaged homes, schools and roads. The Ombudsman denounced the delay in putting pumps into service in Piura. Further north, authorities reported on Friday that the flow of the Tumbes River had exceeded the red threshold at the El Tiger station. The Peruvian Meteorological Service announces new precipitation until Sunday, 29 November.

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