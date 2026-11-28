The CAF has extended video arbitration to all league of champions and Confederation Cup group matches this season.

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Video assistance at arbitration (VAR) is to be used in all groups matches of the African Champions League and the Confederation Cup 2026–27. The African Football Confederation (CAF) announced Friday 27 November, the day the hens of the Confederation Cup began. So far, both competitions reserved video for direct elimination rounds.

The video before the quarterfinals

The two tournaments each have four groups from four clubs. Each team plays six games and the first two of each group pass in quarterfinals. The extension therefore covers 48 meetings of chickens per competition. The sixth day is scheduled from January 22 to 24, 2027.

In the Champions League, the first day begins this Saturday, November 28. Among the posters announced at 4 p.m. GMT (6 p.m. in Beirut), Zamalek receives the African Club in Cairo and Tunis Hope receives the Angolans of Wiliete, who eliminated the title holder, Mamelodi Sundowns, during the qualifyings. At 7 p.m. GMT, the Berkane Renaissance welcomes Cameroonians from Colombe Sportive.

The decision remains that of the arbitrator

The video team may draw the referee’s attention to a manifest error or serious incident under the protocol, such as a goal or penalty decision, or an error in the identity of a sanctioned player. She attends; The final decision is his. The CAF reports that it trained video officials in its six areas through its arbitration academy and provided the necessary equipment. Its announcement does not detail the technical device chosen for each stage.

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