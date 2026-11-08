The shipwreck of a canoe off the coast of Kébémer, Senegal, killed 34 people according to a new report on Sunday 8 November from official sources. A survivor was also reported. Research continues near Lompoul, while the total number of people on board remains unknown. The Governor of Louga follows the identification of the victims and accompanying the families. The Minister of the Interior is expected Monday at the scene of the tragedy. The circumstances of the shipwreck remain to be established.

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The murderous shipwreck in Senegal, off the coast of the department of Kébémer, killed 34 people, according to an official report on Sunday, 8 November. A survivor is also included in this count. Research continues in the Lompoul area on the Great Coast.

This new assessment, communicated to a Senegalese news agency, exceeds that of 21 deaths announced on Saturday night. The Senegalese press confirms this upward revision. The authorities present the boat as a canoe carrying candidates for irregular emigration.

Killing drowning in Senegal: a still provisional assessment

The total number of people on board remains unknown. The count of 34 dead and one rescued therefore does not allow to determine how many passengers are still missing on the call. State services remain mobilized to find potential survivors.

On Saturday, 7 November, gendarmes and firefighters had recovered some 20 bodies on the coast of Lompoul. Initial information was found in the Tebene area, in the Potou Saradao area. The teams then sent the remains for identification.

These discoveries followed the report of a failed canoe off this part of the coast. The exact circumstances of the tragedy remain to be specified. Nor does the available evidence confirm the vessel’s point of departure or destination.

Victim identification and family support

The governor of the Louga region, Ndèye Nguénar Mbodj, visited the department of Kebemer on Sunday. His visit focuses on monitoring the identification and preservation of bodies. She must also meet the bereaved families and convey the condolences of the State.

In a statement, the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security ensured the mobilization of the relevant services. This mobilisation concerns the research, relief and support of families. The Minister expressed his condolences on behalf of the President of the Republic and the Government.

The Government also reaffirmed its commitment to combat smuggling networks, particularly with neighbouring countries. He called on people to be vigilant about the dangers of irregular migration. These statements do not specify, at this stage, the responsibilities in the sinking of Lompoul.

The Minister of the Interior is expected to attend on Monday 9 November. The purpose of the visit is to provide state support to families, while the search and identification of victims continues.

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