South Lebanon: new strikes, from Kfar Tebnit to Jarmaq

A new air strike targeted Kfar Tebnit on Monday night, along with artillery fire on the outskirts of Mayfadoun. Earlier, a drone attack was reported near Jarmaq, as well as shelling in Zawtar and shooting in Khiam. In Deir Mimas, the official agency reports the release of a grenade on farmers, without injury according to his dispatch. This point distinguishes the timing of the publication of the facts and specifies the limits of the available human assessment.

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The strikes in southern Lebanon continued until the beginning of the evening, Monday, November 9, 2026. A new air attack targeted Kfar Tebnit, while Israeli artillery struck the outskirts of Mayfadoun, according to a dispatch from the official news agency at 1819 Beirut time. Two minutes later, the agency also reported an air strike on Markaba. These attacks occurred following a drone strike near Jarmaq and reported fire in several locations. No consolidated human assessment was available from the sources consulted.

This item is based on dispatches issued until 1821 hours Beirut time. The hours listed below are those for dispatches, not those for impacts, which are not reported.

Hits in South Lebanon: Kfar Tebnit again

The agency’s correspondent in Nabatiyah reported an Israeli air strike on Kfar Tebnit in the evening. At the same time, his report reported artillery fire on the outskirts of Mayfadoun. The attack on Markaba, announced at 1821 hours by the Marjayun office, was not accompanied by details of the target or damage. Kfar Tebnit’s report does not describe the buildings or facilities that may be affected and does not provide any records of victims.

Kfar Tebnit had already been hit in the morning. Two dispatches, issued at 0923 hours and then at 0952 hours, reported raids on the area. A strike was also reported in Qantara in a 921-hour bulletin. The 6.19 p.m. announcement describes a new episode of the day.

Earlier, at 1709 hours, the agency’s correspondent in Nabatiyah announced that an Israeli drone had fired a guided missile at the outskirts of Jarmaq. The dispatch did not specify the target achieved or the extent of the damage. There were no deaths or injuries with him.

Artillery in Zawtar and Mayfadoun, shooting in Khiam

At 1331 hours the Agency reported heavy Israeli shell fire at Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and Mayfadoun. This latter location is included in two separate reports, mid-day and early evening. The texts do not establish that the bombing continued without interruption between the two.

In the area of Khiam, a dispatch published at 1431 hours reported an explosion by the Israeli army on the hill of Chreika, north of the city. It does not specify what was destroyed. At 1454 hours, the Marjayun correspondent reported machine-gun fire in Khiam. No exchange of fire with any other force is described.

Farmers targeted near Deir Mimas

An Israeli drone also dropped a grenade at farmers on the outskirts of Deir Mimas, according to a Marjayun dispatch issued at 1230 hours. It states that no injuries were recorded in this incident. It does not give the number of persons present or any further details of their activity.

This reference to an absence of injuries concerns only Deir Mimas. It cannot be extended to other Monday attacks. At that point, the dispatches to Jarmaq, Khiam, Zawtar, Mayfadoun and the new strikes in Kfar Tebnit and Markaba did not provide any human results. The Ministry of Health’s public section on Israeli attacks did not contain a statement dated 9 November during its consultation.

Access to villages remains at the heart of the process

In Baabda, Joseph Aoun received on Monday the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Lebanon. According to the Presidency report, discussions focused on the needs of affected populations, access to aid and the possible humanitarian consequences of UNIFIL’s gradual withdrawal. The President called for the protection of civilians and the conditions for their safe return.

The army commander, Rodolphe Haykal, also received the French ambassador, Patrick Durel, in Yarzé. Their interview covered the steps envisaged for the post-FINUL period. Paris reaffirmed its support for the Lebanese Armed Forces, without any announcement in this report of a new financing or a decided replacement mechanism.

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