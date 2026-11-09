Anti-corruption: Project 2027–2032 examined

Fadi Makki met on 9 November to prepare the anti-corruption strategy 2027–32. The project involves the public and private sectors and is based, according to the Ministry, on consultations with more than 115 entities. A citizen’s charter was also examined. The two texts remain in preparation: the strategy has yet to go before the ministerial committee and then the Council of Ministers. No date of adoption or implementation budget was announced in this report.

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The draft anti-corruption strategy for 2027–32 has reached a new stage of preparation in Lebanon. Fadi Makki, Minister of State for Administrative Development, met Monday, November 9, 2026 the technical committee to support the ministerial committee. The meeting focused on the guidance, priorities and expected results of the text. Its adoption by the Council of Ministers is yet to come.

An anti-corruption strategy for the public and the private sector

The project targets the public and private sectors. According to the Minister’s office, its preparation is based on an independent evaluation of the previous strategy. It also takes into account the lessons learned from its implementation and national and international reports.

The Ministry reported having consulted more than 115 entities, including government agencies, private actors and civil society organizations. It presents this approach as a means of setting realistic and applicable priorities. This number refers to the parties consulted for the strategy, without detailing their distribution or recommendations.

The United Nations Development Programme provides technical support for this preparation, with funding from the European Union and Denmark, specifies the Ministry. In its documentation on the ACT programme, UNDP confirms the completion of an independent evaluation of the previous strategy, as well as the production of national monitoring reports.

Monday’s Communication does not publish the full version of the new draft. It does not detail the quantified indicators, the implementation budget or the obligations assigned to each administration. The 2027–32 calendar corresponds to the period announced for the text in preparation.

The citizen’s charter examined in parallel

The committee also considered a draft charter on relations between the citizen and the administration. The Ministry is preparing it as part of its programme to rebuild state administrations and institutions by 2030.

According to the Ministerial Report, this charter includes 19 rights, eight obligations and 14 guiding principles of good administration. The discussion focused on the integrity, transparency and accountability of public services. The stated objective is to make the charter consistent with the priorities of the anti-corruption project.

This articulation is not valid for new rules for users. The Department presents both documents as projects still in preparation. The record does not announce any new administrative remedy, sanction or procedure immediately open to citizens.

Consultations already underway on public services

The Ministry had a meeting with civil society on the charter on 28 October. In his statement the next day, he already mentioned 19 rights and eight obligations. He explained that he had conducted approximately 100 consultations and a survey of more than 10,000 citizens to feed this work.

The first schedule provided for a public consultation through the Citizens’ Portal, followed by consideration of comments received. A formal launch with government support was to follow. The announcement of 9 November adds the review of the charter by the Anti-Corruption Technical Committee, without giving a new launch date.

Another UNDP programme, Integrity in Action, is already supporting institution-building and the implementation of anti-corruption measures. Launched on 1 April 2026 for three years, it has eight million dollars funded by the European Union. This envelope covers this support programme; it does not constitute the announced budget of strategy 2027–32.

Two government steps are still expected

Fadi Makki’s office describes Monday’s meeting as a step towards finalizing the project. It must then reach the Ministerial Anti-Corruption Committee for discussion and approval, before it is forwarded to the Council of Ministers for adoption.

No date of meeting or adoption shall accompany this announcement. The next milestone announced thus remains the review of the text by the Ministerial Committee, after the technical work presented on Monday.

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