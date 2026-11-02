Trump and Iran: negotiating under military threat

Donald Trump leaves open the possibility of an agreement with Iran while maintaining its nuclear line. In an interview broadcast on 2 November, he states that Tehran wishes to negotiate. At the same time, a proposal is circulating after the discussions in Qatar. No final agreement is announced and the military option remains open. Positions remain distant on the nuclear agenda and the Iranian conditions regarding the Ormuz Strait and the US naval blockade.

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Donald Trump leaves open the possibility of an agreement with Iran, while maintaining his refusal to see Tehran acquire nuclear weapons. In an interview aired on 2 November 2026 by Pod Force One, the US President states that Iranian leaders want to reach an agreement. This opening occurs as trade continues through Qatar, without a final agreement being announced.

The report of the interview published by Newsquawk states a cautious position on its outcome: Donald Trump refers to the possibility of an agreement, but does not present it as an agreement. His willingness to negotiate in Tehran remains his appreciation. It is neither sufficient to establish convergence on the conditions of a regulation, nor to set a timetable.

Nuclear remains a point of disagreement

The Washington line remains the ban on an Iranian nuclear weapon. According to Associated Press, the US wants to deal with this issue in new negotiations, while Iran intends to deal with it later. Tehran continues to present its programme as peaceful.

This disagreement therefore also concerns the order of the discussions. An opening to dialogue does not mean that the two capitals agree to negotiate the same subjects at the same time. Presidential statements alone do not constitute an agreed framework on nuclear.

Doha: a project is circulating, not yet an agreement

On the diplomatic front, Reuters reports on 2 November, quoting an informed official from the discussions, that a draft proposal is circulating to gather feedback. A new meeting is possible. Iranian negotiators left Doha on Sunday, 1 November, but this departure is not linked to difficulties in the talks, according to this source.

Iranian diplomatic spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei explained that Deputy Minister Kazem Gharibabadi had travelled to Qatar to facilitate the exchange of messages with Washington. This is a Qatari mediation, not the announcement of a direct summit between the American and Iranian leaders.

Baghaei conditions the reopening and securing of the Strait of Ormuz at the end of the American naval blockade and the consideration of Iranian demands. According to Reuters, the discussions are based on a plan presented by Tehran in September, the implementation of which could be accelerated. These conditions remain an Iranian negotiating position, not American commitments.

The military threat has not disappeared

The dialogue takes place on the eve of the US mid-term elections on 3 November. Reuters reports that Donald Trump excluded further attacks before the vote, while leaving open the possibility of military action. An absence of strikes announced until the election is therefore neither a guarantee of lasting peace nor an announcement of an operation the next day.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that the president had not decided to launch new strikes and preferred a diplomatic solution, according to Reuters. On the Iranian side, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that his country remained ready for both defence and diplomacy.

The regional consequences of renewed hostilities are also of concern to Iran’s neighbours. Associated Press reports that in Manama’s Dialogue, Emirati presidential adviser Anwar Gargash rejected the prospect of a new confrontation. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty also warned against further escalation.

At this stage, two elements coexist: a diplomatic channel remains active, and the threat of further fighting is not lifted. The issue is not just whether Washington and Tehran want an agreement, but whether they can agree on its content, terms and order of application.

Sources

Photo: Daniel Torok / White House, official portrait of June 2, 2025, public domain.Photographic source;licence notice. Editorial dress Libnanews.

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