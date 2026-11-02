Beirut: Abboud sets violators free sidewalks · Global Voices

In Beirut, Marwan Abboud ordered the immediate withdrawal of irregular occupations from sidewalks and the public domain. Inspections will begin on November 16, 2026. Shops, tourist establishments and valet parking are concerned, with possible temporary closures and a reminder of the rules applicable to existing authorisations and parking services.

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The Governor of Beirut, Marwan Abboud, issued on Monday, 2 November a final general warning to individuals, businesses, tourist establishments and valet companies who irregularly occupy public space or exceed the limits of their authorization. Offenders must immediately remove their facilities. The inspections announced will begin on 16 November 2026, with measures up to the temporary closure of the establishments concerned.

Warning No. 11866/2026, dated 2 November, was communicated by the public relations department of the municipality of Beirut and reproduced by the National Information Agency (NNA). It concerns municipal public goods, sidewalks, traffic lanes and areas of recoil imposed by regulation. Its stated objective is to protect the collective use of these spaces, the safety of the inhabitants and the freedom of movement of pedestrians and vehicles.

Tables, displays and obstacles: a very wide perimeter

The text details the facilities that may constitute an irregular occupation. These include tables, chairs, seats, tents, fixed or movable umbrellas, curtains, flower boxes and metal barriers, of concrete or plastic, when they occupy or reserve the spaces concerned and restrict their use.

Goods, shelves, displays, trolleys, stalls and coffee or beverage preparation machines are also covered when they are placed outside the legal limits of the establishment. The warning also concerns extensions of commercial or tourist activity beyond these limits, including under the balconies or the advances mentioned in the text.

Parking is subject to explicit provisions: it is prohibited to set up private obstacles to reserve places on public roads or to park vehicles on sidewalks intended for pedestrians. The list of equipment is not exhaustive: the criterion used is irregular occupancy or restriction of access to these spaces.

Immediate withdrawal, inspections from 16 November

Two deadlines must be distinguished. The warning calls on those concerned to immediately cease their offences and remove non-compliant facilities and obstacles. He then fixed 16 November 2026 as the beginning of the field control tours. This date therefore does not qualify as an authorization to maintain irregular occupations until then.

These inspections will be carried out by the relevant units of the Beirut Police Unit in coordination with the municipal services and the Municipal Guard Regiment. They must be able to identify and document infringements and then implement administrative decisions taken by the competent authority. The follow-up of recidivism is expressly provided for.

Where an irregular occupation persists, the procedure shall provide for a report and, in cases where it is legally possible to do so, a decision of the Governor to temporarily close the establishment. The text mentions the temporary suspension of authorisation, where it exists, and the closure with red seals until the infringement is finally abolished.

Valeters subject to specific obligations

A separate component is for « valet parking » companies. They may not reserve a portion of the carriageway, a sidewalk or any other area covered by the warning for their customers’ cars, whether by means of barriers or by any other method which prevents residents from benefiting from it.

Vehicles must be parked exclusively on the land designated in the company’s authorization. The warning also recalls the official tariff provided for in Joint Decision No. 1508 of 15 October 2026: it must not exceed 500,000 Lebanese pounds. This amount is a rate cap for valet parking, not a fine for occupying public space.

In the event of an infringement, a report must be drawn up against the company, together with a temporary suspension of its activity or the cancellation of its authorisation according to the nature of the breach and the applicable provisions. Unlicensed companies must immediately cease business and cannot resume business until they have obtained the required licence.

Shops and tourist establishments are also warned not to use a valet company without a licence. The law provides for their liability for offences attributable to them when they contract with an unauthorized company or organise a service leading to irregular encroachment.

Valid authorisations remain recognised

The warning does not remove all authorized occupations without distinction. Decisions regularly issued by the competent authority shall remain taken into account during their validity, within the limits of the area, the conditions and the period they specify. They do not cover additional extensions or exceedances of their perimeter.

However, no renewal is automatic. Any extension must be subject to a regular decision and comply with legal and administrative conditions. A refusal to renew must be justified, particularly in the light of the offences found, public safety and the protection of collective use.

The press release does not provide a number of establishments concerned, nor does it provide a schedule for each neighbourhood, nor does it provide a summary of operations already carried out under this warning. Nor does it lay down a general schedule of fines or removal costs. The stake announced is now the application of these rules on the ground, starting with the 16 November controls.

Source: Communiqué of the Beirut Municipality Public Relations Service, reproduced bynational Information Agencynovember 2, 2026.

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