Deconstruction of the theory of the major demographic replacement of France

René Naba criticises the theory of great replacement by linking immigration discourses with wars, demographic transformations and the decline of Western domination. This analysis, published by Madaniya, offers a controversial reading of French and international history, which is the result of his radio chronicle for listeners in Marseille.

4

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Tribune — René Naba

Deconstruction of the theory of the great demographic replacement of France: The great replacement is the result of a barbaric invasion of the basanes of the planet, but of Western bellicism.

This chronicle is a condensation of René Naba’s intervention at the associative café « Rélighteur des Étoiles » – Martigues – Sunday, October 10, 2026.

The schedule for this conference cycle is shown on this link:

Condensed for Radio Galère Marseille listeners

Chronicle René Naba « Halal press review on Haram topics »

« Harragas » programme, module animated by Kamar Idir and broadcast Thursday 15 October: 16h-18h

Turning to the theses of Renaud Camus, initiator of the false concept of the « major replacement of the French population », Eric Zemmour, the French extreme right-wing writer, claimed on a French television channel, without these words being disputed, that « the generalization of robots would allow France to get rid of immigrants ».

The generalization of robots will certainly allow them to replace humans in many tasks.

Not only does Eric Zemmour not know that a third of the French are of foreign origin, but that France is also suffering from a demographic deficit, which, it is true, is being filled by immigration. To the point that President Emmanuel Macron has called for France’s rearmament to fill this deficit, a clear indication of the seriousness of the problem.

To follow the reasoning of this rabic Islamophobic, pushing this nostalgic of French Algeria in its last cuts, the copulation of robots, on a projection of half a century, can generate humanoids, in no case humans.

France would no longer be France but a mechanized entity, deprived of its reproductive reproductive capacity. It would cease to be a « Res Publica », a public thing, the common good of all its fellow citizens.

However, if an analysis is made of the words of this frenetic racialist, by articulating the global on the premises, we will have the following observation: The great replacement is not the result of a barbaric invasion of the basanes of the planet, but of Western bellicism. It is judged that:

Global Plan

During the 2nd World War, the death toll was 100 million, mostly Caucasian people, according to American terminology, i.e. white (German, French, English, Russian, East European, (Poland, Austria, Hungary, Czechoslovakia, Baltics, etc.) Canadians, Australians, New Zealand. A severe bleeding.

By the end of World War II, in 1945, the white race represented 35 per cent of the world’s population, but controlled 4/5 of the world’s surface.

In 2026, the white race now accounts for only 21 per cent of the world’s population and controls only 30 per cent of the world as a result of the independence of all Asian countries (China, India, Pakistan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, etc.), Africa, and the Arab world. In other words, a narrowing of the western wing.

Locally

France deplored the loss of 1.400 million deaths during the First World War and 900,000 invalids, or 11 per cent of its population out of service.

In counterpoint, 4.2 million hectares ravaged, 285,000 houses destroyed, 500,000 damaged, 4.800 km of railway tracks and 800 km of road to restore, 22,900 plants to rebuild, 330 million m3 of trenches to fill.

For this titanium reconstruction work, France imported 500.0000 Algerians.

However, the Second World War caused an identical bleed, twenty years later, a delay less than the normal time of generational reproduction. Then it was Indochina, Algeria, fighting in the African pre-square (Kolwezi, Sangaris, Serval, Barkane) etc..

A continuous hemorrhage, while at the same time the United States suffered such a bleed — Vietnam (15 years), Iraq (10 years), Afghanistan (15 years) — with increased indebtedness in both countries, when China was abstinent from any military adventure outside its borders, since the Korean War in 1952, that is, for 65 years.

As a result of this bellicist frenzy, the centrality of white man is in the process of evanescence, as is the prescriptive role of the West, sanctioning the end of six centuries of absolute Western hegemony on the rest of the planet.

The war in Afghanistan (2001-2015) marked the emergence of a post-Western world, the war in Ukraine (2024), the emergence of the « South Global ».

In view of the above, the generalisation of robots should mainly replace the disturbed brains of the calibre of this pacolette theorist who perfectly embodies Eric Zemmour

TWO LINKS:

Afghanistan

René Naba — text published on November 2, 2026 onMadaniya. Read it on Libnanews.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews