Martyrs’ Square: Beirut Cinema Triangle

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Martyrs’ Square: The Golden Triangle of Beirut Cinemas
Description: In the 1950s, the Martyrs’ Square in Beirut became the beating heart of Lebanese nightlife. The Rivoli cinema, opened in 1953, forms with the Capitol and Piccadilly a real « golden triangle » where all classes of the Beyrouthine society cross. The 1975 civil war ended this golden age: the square became a front line, the rooms closed, the Rivoli was demolished in the 1990s. A memory that still resonates today, like the Egg, unfinished cinema remained in ruins.
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.
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