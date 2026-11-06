Martyrs’ Square: Beirut Cinema Triangle

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Martyrs’ Square: The Golden Triangle of Beirut Cinemas

Description: In the 1950s, the Martyrs’ Square in Beirut became the beating heart of Lebanese nightlife. The Rivoli cinema, opened in 1953, forms with the Capitol and Piccadilly a real « golden triangle » where all classes of the Beyrouthine society cross. The 1975 civil war ended this golden age: the square became a front line, the rooms closed, the Rivoli was demolished in the 1990s. A memory that still resonates today, like the Egg, unfinished cinema remained in ruins.

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