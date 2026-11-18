South Korea strengthens the Suneung’s controls on 19 November after fraud at professional examinations. Inspected glasses, covered buttons and restricted supplies must limit hidden devices. The scheme raises practical and legal constraints, while the announced tightening of sanctions still requires legislative work.

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In South Korea, the fight against cheating reaches the shirt buttons. For the Suneung of 19 November 2026, a national university entrance examination for the academic year 2027, the authorities announced inspections of glasses, clothing and personal effects. The scheme, reinforced on 17 and 18 November, includes miniaturized devices capable of transmitting questions to artificial intelligence.

This is not a fraud already found during this session. The alert comes from a separate case involving professional examinations, including that of tax adviser. The government’s response is to prevent the process from being transposed to the university meeting without delaying it.

Goggles with buttons, an expanded inspection

In her November 17 announcement, published by the Policy Briefing Government Portal, Premier Han Seong-sook described an initial check of the glasses placed on the tables. The buttons shall be covered with stickers, the sleeves raised and the collars checked. Glasses will be reviewed again at each time period; An inspection of the objects held is planned before the third test.

The distinction between ordinary glasses and connected equipment thus becomes a monitoring task. The measure does not mean that candidates wearing glasses are suspected individually. It extends control to a common object that may look like an electronic device.

According to the count reported by Yonhap, an additional 8,400 officers are expected to reach some 75,000 supervisors in 1,312 centres. This includes approximately 1,800 people specializing in intelligent devices and 6,600 dedicated to corridors. Telephones and other devices brought in despite the ban must be turned off and handed over before the first test. Their preservation, even without use, is subject to a classification of fraud.

An alert message should also be sent prior to testing to help identify undelivered phones. This is an announced detection measure, not the guarantee that no terminal will remain hidden.

Personal supplies also restricted

The Ministry of Education added a rule on writing equipment on 18 November: among personal supplies, only black pencils are allowed. Black felts for response sheets, white ribbons, gums and pencils must be supplied by the centres, not individually. This is set out in the Government’s communication on additional precautions.

The change therefore also concerns objects without apparent connection. The issue is no longer just to spot a visible phone, but to check what enters the room and can be used to capture or transmit information.

A Safety That Keeps Limits

However, Korea Herald reports an important legal limit: the authorities do not have a basis for widespread body searches without consent. The use of metal detectors must be suspected. The daily newspaper also mentions the concerns of teaching organisations regarding late instructions, the additional burden and the difficulties of physical contact with candidates.

The schedule remains unchanged: arrival before 0810 and beginning at 0840 Korean time. Therefore, these audits will need to be integrated into an already centralized organization. Wi-Fi restrictions around the centres cannot remove all private connections or mobile data. Controlling objects and interrupting certain communications are two different levers; none alone proves the absence of fraud.

Ten years of exclusion: still tougher legislation

The government wants to extend the period of prohibition from one to ten years in case of fraud. But his announcement states that he must consult with the National Assembly to allow the application of the hardening from this session. It would therefore be incorrect to present the ten years as a new penalty which is already automatically applicable.

The cooperation sought with technology companies also concerns post-test investigations, in particular in the case of suspected transmission of images of subjects to an AI. It is neither evidence of universal access to user exchanges, nor evidence of a system capable of identifying all fraudsters without error. The mechanism of 19 November will have to be evaluated on the basis of its implementation and established facts, not just the number of checks announced.

Illustration: ordinary glasses in front of a computer screen. This photograph shows no identified fraud apparatus or scene of examination in South Korea. Kevin Ku / Pexels, Pexels license; Libnanews dressing, photograph kept in full.

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