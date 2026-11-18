The Syrian Electricity Company announces the reception of high voltage in Aleppo from Turkey. The 500-megawatt limit published by TEİAş does not measure actual deliveries. The rehabilitation of the local power station follows a separate timetable, without immediate guarantee on the hours of the households concerned.

4

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The electrical connection between Turkey and Aleppo has taken a technical step. On 17 November 2026, the Syrian Electricity Company announced that the Aleppo F post had successfully received high voltage from the cross-border line. This announcement comes after the completion of rehabilitation work and exchanges between operators in both countries. However, it does not indicate the power actually delivered or the power gain already seen among the inhabitants.

Aleppo receives high tension from Turkey

The general manager of the company, Omar Chaqrouq, praised the work of the northern electricity transport teams and their coordination with the Turkish side. The operator presents the connection as a means of stabilizing the network and improving supply hours in the governorate.

The confirmed point therefore concerns the reception of high voltage at the post. It does not provide a daily delivery record, a list of fueled neighbourhoods, or an encrypted ration reduction schedule. The scope of this step must be assessed without assigning to it results which the operator has not yet published.

A rehabilitated line, then operating settings

On 29 October, the Syrian Electricity Company announced the completion of technical and civil engineering work on the 400 kilovolt link between Aleppo F and Birecik. Its head of distribution, Khaled Abu Day, had then exchanged via videoconference with the Turkish transmission system operator, TEİAş.

The discussion focused on operating mechanisms, team coordination and safety requirements. The announced objective was to transfer up to 500 megawatts of power, according to an electric island operation, to the target areas.

These two communications do not describe the same moment. In October, the aim was to prepare for operation after infrastructure rehabilitation. In November, the operator announced the reception of high voltage. Continuity and the level of transfers remain separate indicators to be documented.

What the 500 megawatt ceiling means

The TEİAş table for 2026 shows a net export transfer capacity of up to 500 megawatts on the Birecik HES–Aleppo axis from September to December. The first eight months show zero on this link. This is a transfer capacity published by the AIFM, not a series of measures of actual trade.

Other connections have their own ceilings. For November, TEŠAş reports up to 100 megawatts on Reyhanlı–Afrin and 180 megawatts on Reyhanlı–Harem. The Elbeyli–Çobanbey link is zero for the last three months of the year, after a ceiling of 100 megawatts until September.

It would therefore be incorrect to allocate the 500 megawatts to Reyhanlı or to present the addition of these capacities as a permanent delivery to Syria. A transfer limit, a power actually called and a quantity of energy delivered over a day are not interchangeable.

Local production follows another timetable

The Turkish connection should also not be confused with the rehabilitation of the thermal power plant in Aleppo. On 15 November, the Syrian Electricity Company signed an agreement with the Czech company Energy Care concerning units two, three and four, with a total nominal capacity of 639 megawatts.

Energy Minister Mohammad al-Bashir announced a value of $93 million. According to the director of the plant, Imad Abu Ali, the planned duration is thirty months for the second unit, eighteen for the third and twenty-four for the fourth, with work carried out simultaneously. The company representative links the start-up to the logistics preparation of the site.

This additional capacity therefore remains linked to future work. It cannot be added to imports as if it were already available. The rehabilitation of the cross-border network and that of the production groups are two complementary projects, but their results are not measured at the same rate.

The next test is for users

To assess the future, data on the actual power transfer, its availability and distribution will be required. The technical success announced at Aleppo F is an identified step forward. The measurement of its daily profit will require an operating balance sheet and service schedules, rather than a mere resumption of nominal capacity.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews