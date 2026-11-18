The French Senate adopted the Social Security budget for 2027 by 201 votes to 124, Wednesday 18 November. This vote at first reading comes after the rejection of the text in the National Assembly. It does not constitute a final adoption or entry into force of the measures examined.

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On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, the French Senate passed the Social Security Funding Bill for 2027 by 201 votes to 124. This vote at first reading does not constitute the final adoption of the social budget.

A majority carried by the right and center

Theno. 118On the whole, 340 voters and 325 votes were cast. Fifteen senators abstained and eight did not vote.

The Republicans gave 116 votes in favour, against one opposition and three abstentions. The Centralist and Independent Union gave 57 votes to the text, with five of its members abstaining. The Socialist, Ecologist and Republican group recorded 61 votes against. This distribution makes it possible to distinguish the majority at the Palais du Luxembourg from the fate previously reserved for the project at the National Assembly.

After the rejection in the National Assembly

Theofficial legislative filetraces a journey started on 1 October, the date of the government’s submission to the National Assembly. He indicated that the text was considered rejected on October 23, before it was forwarded to the Senate on November 2.

The Senate review was based on the report of the Social Affairs Committee, tabled on 4 November under the responsibility of the rapporteur-general Olivier Henno. The sittings were held over several days, until 18 November.

Text adopted by a chamber, not an existing law

The decision of the Senate therefore sets its position in the parliamentary procedure. It does not mean that the provisions under review apply now to insured persons, employers or health professionals.

The file remains at first reading in the Senate. The provisions adopted are contained in thetext from the senate workseparate from a law finally adopted and promulgated. The result of the election thus confirms a stage in the course of the PLFSS 2027, without prejudice to its final version.

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