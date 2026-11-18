The Canadian plan presented on November 5 distinguishes permanent admissions, new temporary arrivals and transitions of people already present. For Lebanese candidates, these categories are not interchangeable. Francophone objectives concern Canada outside Quebec. No national figure constitutes an individual guarantee of residence or visa.

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The Canadian Immigration Plan 2027–29, presented on November 5, 2026, maintains a target of 380,000 permanent admissions per year. This figure does not correspond to as many newcomers as it does to those who are already working or studying in Canada. For Lebanese candidates, this distinction changes the reading of announcements.

Separate targets for temporary arrivals

At the same time, 370,000 new temporary arrivals are planned: 220,000 workers and 150,000 students. This area does not include visitors, licence extensions or applications for permits submitted in Canada. Asylum seekers also do not fall within this target.

These numbers therefore measure different categories. Adding them to announce a number of people coming to settle abroad would give a misleading picture of the device.

The 200,000 transitions are not a global call for applications

A separate temporary measure provides for additional admissions to allow up to 200,000 people already present in Canada to become permanent residents. It has two components, each covering up to 100,000 people: workers and humanitarian workers.

Provinces and territories will participate in the labour component, as required. The humanitarian component includes cases already under way for Hong Kong and Ukrainian family reunification, as well as applications deemed admissible on humanitarian grounds. Some applications for spouses and children already in Canada are also addressed.

This announcement does not imply that a candidate living in Lebanon can apply for a place in a new universal program. It also does not guarantee acceptance of an individual file.

La francophonie hors Québec, an objective to read precisely

The plan sets a target for Francophone admissions outside Quebec of 9.5% in 2027, and 10.5% in 2028 and 12% in 2029. The targets of 2028 and 2029 remain indicative and may be revised. These are linguistic objectives, not quotas reserved for a nationality. They also do not describe admissions specific to Quebec.

For a family, therefore, the first benchmark remains its position: a request from abroad, a temporary presence in Canada or a procedure already under way. The plan gives general direction; it does not replace the conditions of the programme concerned or the examination of the application.

Cover: Lebanese passports, Libnanews archive, date of unestablished cliché. Generic illustration, without Canadian visa or file acceptance represented. Whole photo preserved, non-generative editorial dressing.

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