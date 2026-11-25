After several separate American outages in November 2026, The Atlantic popularized the term » Software Beirut ». Artificial intelligence allows teams to find faults faster, but the continuity of services always depends on the means available to test and deploy patches. In Beirut, the price of emergency electricity shows who is billed when the public network is not enough. However, there is a limit to this: a company cannot repair the services on which it depends alone.

4

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

On 13 November 2026, American civil aviation suspended departures across the United States following a breakdown in its telecommunications network. In the same month, Microsoft users had difficulty accessing their messaging and JPMorgan Chase customers experienced payment delays. In The Atlantic, journalist Josh Tyrangiel gave a name to this series of breakdowns: Software Beirut. The term does not refer to software or a sector of the AI in crisis. It describes a situation in which essential services remain available most of the time, but their interruption becomes quite frequent so that it is necessary to predict how to get through.

Software Beirut, from the airport runway to the power grid

Tyrangiel used the formula on 13 November, although he was not yet aware of the cause of stopping departures. He resumed it six days later in a column entitled « Welcome to Software Beirut ». Between the two texts, separate explanations emerged. The Federal Aviation Agency, the FAA, described a telecommunications failure. Microsoft ruled out a role of the AI in its incident. JPMorgan Chase attributed its delays to a software defect. The timeline explains why these events were brought together. It does not demonstrate a coordinated attack or a common cause.

The FAA recorded approximately 12,462 flight cancellations on 13 November, of which 9,082 were for large companies. It states that not all are the direct result of stopping departures. This reserve matters: one figure gives the magnitude of the day, not the exact balance of a single breakdown. However, the episode shows that an incident involving shared infrastructure can disrupt companies whose aircraft, crews and own booking systems are in good condition.

Democratic senators from the Committee on Trade asked another question on November 16: Why did the FAA’s relief systems not allow an immediate recovery? They requested real-world testing and verification of procedures to return to the previous state after a change. These are separate requirements for equipment replacement. The letter requires proof that the rescue works; it does not establish that it has already been strengthened.

In his second column, Tyrangiel explains why he chose Beirut. When public power is interrupted in Lebanon, some households may operate a generator or pay a subscription to a private operator. Others have to do with the power hours at their disposal. The journalist compares this gap to a bank that is able to finance a computer security team from a local hospital with far fewer staff. Its analogy concerns access to protection, as well as the unpredictable nature of interruptions.

What AI accelerates, and what always takes time

In April 2026, Anthropic launched Project Glasswing to enable a group of companies and organisations to search for faults in software on which other services depend. The company gave them access to an experimental version of its Claude Mythos model. In June, it announced the extension of the programme to approximately 150 additional organizations. This project documents a specific change: teams can use the AI to examine more code and identify past defects that have not been noticed. It does not demonstrate that this technology explains the November interruptions.

In June, 21 organizations monitored by the Epoch AI research group issued approximately 1,500 opinions regarding serious or critical deficiencies. This is more than three and a half times the previous monthly record of the group studied before the announcement of Mythos. The survey includes disclosures from these organizations, not all market failures. It also does not allow us to know, for each notice, whether the discovery is the responsibility of a d.

The number of reported faults and the number of faults is not the same. We can discover more defects because we are looking better and not because the software has all deteriorated in a few months. Conversely, an update to repair a defect may interrupt a service if it disturbs another application. In one case, the team learned something about the software. In the other, users suffer the consequences. Consolidating the two amounts to treating each ad as a patch as a sign of an incident that has already occurred.

Once a fault has been identified, someone still needs to check which systems are involved, prepare the repair and test it without disrupting their functioning. A bank cannot interrupt all its payments at the same time to apply an update. A hospital cannot choose its intervention time without taking into account the current care. Suppliers can distribute the same patch to thousands of customers. The latter install on equipment which are not all the same age and do not serve the same tasks.

Tyrangiel adds to this gap an American issue: the capacity of the federal agency responsible for cybersecurity and infrastructure protection, CISA, to coordinate the response. A supplier may repair its product; It alone cannot decide the order in which health, transport or water networks must intervene. The role of public coordination is precisely to circulate information and help address the most service-related failures as a priority.

In Beirut, the price of relief appears on the invoice

A survey published in 2023 by Human Rights Watch among 1,219 Lebanese households measures what the chronicle summarizes in one image. In the poorest fifth of households surveyed, one in five had no access to a generator. In the most easy fifth, it was one in fifty. These figures do not describe access to electricity in November 2026. They establish a gap in the availability of emergency power at the time of the investigation.

In October 2026, the Lebanese Ministry of Energy and Water indicated a reference price of 52,622 Lebanese pounds per kilowatt hour for urban subscribers equipped with a meter at the standard rate. He added a monthly package of £385,000 for five amperes or £685,000 for ten amperes. For example, five amperes and 100 kilowatt hours are returned to 5,647,200 pounds on this scale, excluding public bills. Five amperes are the capacity of the subscription, not a volume of electricity included. The amount varies with consumption, and the official tariff alone does not provide information on what each operator charges.

The Ministry reminds operators of the obligation to install meters. It also states that they must not impose a surcharge on customers who use solar energy in parallel. These rules show that the generator is not only a device that a household decides to buy. It can also be part of a commercial service, with a distribution network, a tariff and litigation that the authorities must deal with. An extra invoice buys hours of use or a given capacity; it does not restore the network to which the other inhabitants remain connected.

The generator limit as a model for computing

In a building, a generator can hold the refrigerator, lighting or elevator during a cut, depending on its power and the circuits it supplies. A company can also provide backup solutions for its own services. However, a bank does not restore a customer’s telephone network and an airline does not return FAA communications to service. Even when an organisation protects its equipment, it does not control the infrastructure on which its employees, suppliers and users depend.

It is also the limit of the choice of the word « Beirut ». When employed alone, it can pass an infrastructure failure for a character trait of the city. However, the Lebanese experience is made of verifiable decisions: how much the network provides, which sets emergency tariffs and how households access them. In 2024, the World Bank approved a $250 million project to improve network services and support renewable energy. This project does not finance the same thing as an accumulation of private subscriptions: it concerns the rehabilitation of a common service.

Applied to computer science, the parallel leads to look beyond the volume of faults discovered. In order to determine whether an essential service is more resistant, it is also necessary to measure how long it starts to restart, whether its emergency mode has been tested and who can still access it during the interruption. On 13 November, the U.S. passenger indicator was not the number of bugs identified. It was about whether their aircraft could leave, whether they could be notified in time and on what flight the airlines could place them. It is these functions, often distributed among several operators, that protection of a single system is not enough to maintain.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews