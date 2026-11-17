The EBRD Report 2026-2027 highlights the difficulties in financing and legal framework for Lebanese SMEs. The presence of startups is not enough to guarantee their growth.

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The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) points to the difficulties of financing and the delay in legal frameworks supporting SMEs in Lebanon. This diagnosis is included in its 2026-2027 transition report, published on 17 November, on the new frontiers of competitiveness.

Lebanese SMEs facing financing

In the area of structural reforms, the bank notes a gap between Lebanon’s overall competitiveness and that of its small and medium-sized enterprises. It cites access to finance and legal mechanisms conducive to their development, including insolvency frameworks.

The report also notes a density of growth-oriented startups comparable to that of Türkiye, despite a lower per capita income. This applies to the presence of young companies, not to their profitability.

IA does not guarantee automatic catch-up

At the scale of the economies studied, the EBRD points out that demand for artificial intelligence and defence does not automatically create new export capabilities. Skills, infrastructure and capital are key to market opportunities. For AI, it highlights applications and adoption in the economy, rather than a systematic race to the most expensive infrastructure.

What this diagnosis means for a company

The economic reading of these findings calls for three stages: creating a society, finding a market and financing its expansion. They don’t mix. A company may have customers and lack the resources to recruit or deliver a larger order. Conversely, obtaining funding does not yet prove the viability of a product.

The framework applicable to business difficulties also counts in this chain. It determines how an activity can be reorganized, continued or stopped when commitments become difficult to meet. This is not a question for companies already in crisis: investors, lenders and suppliers integrate into their decisions.

For Lebanon, the value of this reading is to shift the debate about the number of projects announced to the conditions for companies to last and grow. The report is an economic diagnosis, not the announcement of a financing window open to SMEs.

Source:EBRD, Transition Report 2026-27pages 4, 108 and 140. Geographical illustration of archives: Beirut, 18 April 2019, Laura C Ellis,CC BY-SA 4.0.

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