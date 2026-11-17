Damascus announces joint work with the EU on a new framework. Europeans are preparing the signing of the 2008 text and its modernisation, under political conditions.

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The European Union and Syria are preparing to deepen their partnership without announcing the signing of a new agreement. On Tuesday 17 November, at the opening of the coordination forum held in Damascus, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said he was working with the EU on a common document defining the scope of a new text.

Damascus wants to broaden the framework of relations

The Syrian Minister presented this work as a means of developing trade and investment, while consolidating political dialogue and institutional cooperation. His statement describes a common preparation. It does not set a date of signature or timetable for entry into force.

In Brussels, two parallel projects

The official report of the Foreign Affairs Council on 16 November sets out the European position: Ministers agreed to continue work on signing the 2008 Association Agreement while preparing for its modernisation. The old text and the future updated framework are therefore two interrelated but distinct strands.

Europeans associate this rapprochement with tangible progress by the Syrian authorities on the inclusive transition, human rights and the rule of law. They also stress the importance of preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, strengthening its institutions and supporting its economic recovery.

Regarding refugees, the Council presents reconstruction and socio-economic recovery as necessary for voluntary, safe and sustainable returns. He does not describe these conditions as already met throughout Syria.

A forum to coordinate recovery

The European Commission had announced the participation of Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Šuica, in the Damascus Forum. The meeting should bring together European partners, Arab countries, the United Nations, financial institutions and private sector representatives on aid and investment coordination.

The European support of some EUR 620 million for 2026-2027, referred to in this communication, was announced in January. It is therefore not a new envelope created by the November meeting.

Another distinction is the restoration in May 2026 of the full application of the EU-Syria Cooperation Agreement. It does not mean that the association agreement referred to this week has already been signed. The current stage remains that of political reconciliation and work on texts, the results of which will have to be announced separately.

Sources:statement by the syrian minister of 17 november;Foreign Affairs Council of 16 November;European Commission. Illustration: Berlaymont, Brussels, undated archive photograph, Jai79 / Pixabay, Libnanews fonds. It does not represent the Damascus forum.

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