Road and rail traffic are suspended after another attack. Kyiv claims the operation; Moscow assesses the damage and prepares repairs.

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Road and rail traffic was suspended on the Crimean bridge after another attack on the night of 16-17 November 2026, according to the Russian authorities. Volodymyr Zelensky claimed a Ukrainian operation against the building, while the Kremlin announced preparations for its restoration. The extent of the damage is not independently established.

Kyiv claims response to Russian strikes

The Ukrainian President presented the attack as a response to the Russian bombing of his country’s infrastructure. He claimed that the road and rail parts of the bridge had been damaged. These statements establish Kyiv’s claim, but do not in themselves measure the state of the various sections or the length of time they may remain unusable.

The closure of the building is announced on the Russian side. In the government information published on Tuesday, the Ministry of Transport refers to a new drone attack and indicates that specialists assess the damage. Motorists are encouraged not to go towards the bridge.

Moscow prepares repairs

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, assured that the bridge would be repaired and made better than before. He reported that Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khousnoulline had reported to Vladimir Putin after a meeting of the government commission responsible for the case.

In particular, this committee should examine the restoration of infrastructure and the organisation of transport. However, the declarations consulted do not set a date for the full resumption of traffic. The announcement of repairs is therefore not worth the reopening schedule.

An important chronological distinction: road traffic had already been interrupted on 16 November, and then partially restored in the afternoon in alternating traffic, according to Russian information. This recovery preceded the new night attack and did not mean that the link was back on 17 November.

A strategic axis still to be specified

The bridge crosses the Kerch Strait and links Russian territory to Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014. Its dual road and rail function gives it logistical importance, beyond its political scope.

At this stage, three elements must remain distinct: the Ukrainian claim, the suspension of traffic announced by Russia and the technical assessment of the damage, which is still ongoing. Neither the duration of the interruption nor the cost of the work can be deducted from the statements of the two sides alone.

Sources:statement by Volodymyr Zelensky;kremlin response;russian government traffic information. Archive photo: Volodymyr Zelensky in Vilnius in July 2023, Embassy of Ukraine in Lithuania,CC BY 4.0.

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