Time limits, penalties and deadlines: Nabatiyé traders demand an exceptional regime. The Minister of Labour promised a study, without any measure adopted.

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Companies destroyed or forced to close in Nabatiyah governorate demand exceptional treatment of their obligations to the National Social Security Fund (CNSS). A delegation from the Trade Association presented this dossier to the Minister of Labour, Mohammad Haidar, at a meeting on 16 November in Beirut. The Minister promised to consider applications in a legal framework. No exemptions were announced at the end of the meeting.

Three separate applications

The Delegation first called for the suspension of legal time limits for affected establishments. It also called for an amnesty for penalties and accrued interest, as well as an exceptional mechanism to stagger the amounts due. These measures respond to different difficulties: the time allowed to regularize a situation, the cost of delay and the ability to allocate payments.

It is therefore not, in the applications submitted, a general cancellation of contributions. The distinction between contributions due and additions is essential to understanding the scope of the file. No total amount of debt or specific number of enterprises concerned was reported.

Establishments destroyed or forced to stop

The association describes a local economy weakened by the destruction that affected businesses, industrial enterprises, factories and workshops. For fully destroyed establishments as well as for those that have had to stop their activities, the cessation of revenues makes financial commitments more difficult. The Delegation requested that a legal formula should take account of this exceptional situation and help companies to resume their activities.

The meeting was led by the president of the Nabatiyah Governorate Trade Association, Moussa al-Horr Shmeissani. Hassan Fakih, vice-president of the General Confederation of Workers, participated, as well as Ibrahim Tayrani, representing the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Saida and the South.

A promised study, not yet a device

Mohammad Haidar indicated that the claims would be considered and that a formula would be prepared within the limits of the law to take into account the losses without prejudice to CNSS. This reserve places the fund’s resources at the heart of the arbitration: support for affected employers must be linked with the financing of social protection.

At this stage, no timetable for adoption, access criteria or application procedures were made public. Companies cannot therefore deduct from this meeting that a postponement or remission is already applicable to them. The next step will be a text specifying the beneficiaries, the periods involved and the supporting documents required.

For Nabatiyé, the issue goes beyond the settlement of arrears: it also concerns the conditions for reopening establishments and maintaining employment. But for the time being, these objectives remain those of the approach taken by traders, not the results of a programme already implemented.

Illustration: Lebanese book notes, archival photograph published in May 2020. Exact date of shooting not established. © François el Bacha / Libnanews.

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