Nvidia established a standing committee of the council to oversee national security and exports. Governance reform distinct from ongoing investigations.

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Nvidia announced Tuesday, November 17, 2026 the establishment of a standing committee of its Board of Directors on national security and export control. This new body places the supervision of these risks directly at the level of administrators, while the group’s relations with the US authorities are subject to parliamentary scrutiny.

Supervision by three directors

Suzanne Nora Johnson will chair the committee, along with Stephen C. Neal and John O. Dabiri. It must meet at least quarterly and employ independent external experts in law, national security and commercial compliance.

Internal national security and international trade compliance teams will report directly to the committee and to Colette Kress, Acting Director General, for their day-to-day activities. Nvidia presents this mechanism as a strengthening of its governance and its interaction with the authorities.

The communiqué describes a permanent monitoring organization. It does not publish any findings of investigation, finding of violation or new export authorisation.

Parliamentary requests always distinct

On November 11, Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons asked the U.S. administration to keep records of Nvidia advanced chip exports to China and associated national security risks.

Their approach was addressed to Trade Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chief of Staff of the White House Stephen Miller. These included communications with Nvidia leaders, investigations into possible flea diversions, and decisions on export controls.

The two senators had set November 17 as the deadline for written confirmation of the transmission of conservation instructions. The parliamentary communiqué consulted makes this request; it cannot be said that the addressees have already replied.

This approach is based on reports of a possible foreign intelligence operation targeting Jensen Huang. The suspicions raised by the elected officials remain distinct from judicially established facts. The establishment of an internal committee is neither evidence of espionage nor a definitive answer to Congressional questions.

Sources:nvidia official communiqué;news Release from Senator Warren and Coons November 11. Illustration : Jensen Huang in May 2024, Peter Dasilva / European Commission, © European Union,CC BY 4.0.

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