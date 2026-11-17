Shooting and drones in South Lebanon, new Iranian claim to Bahrain and discussions on the post-FINUL: the midday point distinguishes statements and facts established. To follow also, the balance sheet of economic controls, the demands of former tenants, the COP31, the correction of the Parisian appointment place de la Nation and the naval exercises announced for Wednesday in Anfeh. Announcements of protection or cooperation are not presented as decisions already implemented.

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Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 12 p.m. Beirut time edition.South Lebanon remains under pressure, Iran claims another attack in Bahrain and several announcements directly concern Lebanese households. Information verified at 11.05 a.m. Beirut time. This item updates the 8 a.m. edition and distinguishes between the facts reported, the declarations and the measures still expected.

South Lebanon: shooting at Beit Yahoun and drones over Tyre

In South Lebanon, morning reports extend those of the night. The Lebanese official agency reports heavy machine gun fire towards Beit Yahun and Israeli drones flying at low altitude over Tyre and villages in the district. The overflight shall not be presented as a strike. The dispatches do not give any human or material results.

Earlier, a night strike was reported in Houla, with shots fired at Khiam. At dawn, artillery targeted Wadi Slouqi and the mountains around Chaqra and Qabrikha. The absence of a published record does not make it possible to conclude that there are no victims. This information also does not constitute a security guarantee for travel to the localities concerned.

After-FINUL: no final formula announced

At the diplomatic level, the formula for preserving an international presence in the South remains under discussion. After his meeting with Joseph Aoun this Tuesday, MP Simon Abi Ramia says that no final formula has yet been obtained. He is counting on France and international partners to achieve a United Nations-led arrangement and avoid a vacuum after UNIFIL.

He also called on political forces, including Hezbollah, to engage directly with Lebanese institutions rather than to wait for developments between Washington and Tehran. These are the statements of the MP after his visit, not the announcement of an international agreement. They extend the discussions opened after Mike Waltz’s visit to Beirut.

Bahrain: A Claimed Attack · Global Voices

In Bahrain, Iranian Revolutionary Guards claim a drone attack at dawn against an American radar based on Sheikh Issa. Bahraini authorities are announcing interceptions. An alert was issued, and then the announced danger ended. No damage to radar or human balance is independently established in the verified elements.

This episode must be distinguished from previous ones. The claim of 15 November concerned Al-Riffa; The American denial of November 13 does not automatically respond to this Tuesday’s announcement. A claimed target is not a confirmed target of destruction. No specific US response to this new claim was found in the preparation of this item.

Consumption: generators at the forefront of controls

In Lebanon, the Ministry of Economy and Trade publishes its review of controls from 2 to 13 November. It announces 21,114 inspections and 1,119 minutes. Electric generators account for 675, or about 60% of the total. The others include foodstuffs, prices and weighing instruments.

The Ministry stated that 983 minutes had been sent to the courts, some of which were older. These are not convictions. He received 2,276 complaints. Consumers can report the practices of a business or business at 1739, the official consumer protection number.

Old rents: a rally, not a new law

In Beirut, a gathering place Riad al-Solh puts the old rents in the news. Jamal Halawani, on behalf of the Civil Committee of Tenants, called for a transitional extension of leases and the suspension of evictions during parliamentary work. The committee also called for free rent guidelines and an affordable housing policy. These claims do not constitute a new law or a general suspension of judicial proceedings.

COP31: Delegations take the floor

In Antalya, COP31 continues its ministerial sequence. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the official programme provides for statements by delegations that have not spoken in the first high-level segment. A round table on climate ambition before 2030 is also on Tuesday’s agenda. These meetings are negotiation stages, not the announcement of a final agreement on commitments or financing.

France: The Paris rendezvous is place de la Nation

In France, pay attention to the Parisian gathering place: the updated trade union calls give an appointment at 2 p.m. place de la Nation, not the Invalides. This clarification corrects the initial indication of our direct. RATP also announces station closures from 11 am Paris time. The correspondence and return journey must be checked, without confusing these safety measures with the strike-related deletions.

To be remembered: naval exercises Wednesday in Anfeh

Finally, a practical instruction for tomorrow in Northern Lebanon: the army announces naval exercises with live fire in front of the coast of Anfeh, in the Kura, Wednesday 18 November from 9 a.m. until their end. It asks the inhabitants and owners of fishing vessels not to approach the area during the exercises.

Geographical illustration of archives: the Blue Line in Ras Naqoura. François el Bacha / Libnanews. Date of shooting not established; photograph in the bank since August 2019. This image does not represent an event of November 17.

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