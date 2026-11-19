France presents a cybersecurity plan for administrations and essential services. The government announces stronger support for the energy sector. It reaffirms the budgetary objectives of the ministries and mobilizes an envelope already planned in France 2030. These announcements still need to be implemented.

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On 19 November, the French government presented a cyber security plan for essential administrations and services. Sébastien Lecornu announces the Gigawatt operation for the energy sector. The company must extend its support to mid-size operators.

Cybersecurity: Budget targets reaffirmed

Each ministry will have to devote at least 5% of its digital budget to cybersecurity by 2027, with a target of 10% by 2030. The protection of existing systems must take precedence over new and unnecessary digital projects. These proportions relate to numerical budgets, not all departmental expenditures.

The executive also mobilises the EUR 200 million already planned in France 2030. It is therefore not an additional envelope announced this Thursday. Departmental amounts and targets had already been presented to Parliament in May.

Announcements to be implemented

The plan also envisages the further development of 17 Cyber, a victim assistance service. It accompanies the Resilience and Cyber Security Bill passed by the National Assembly on 17 November. This parliamentary stage is not an enactment.

Generic illustration of a computer, unrelated to a ministry or cyberattack. Pexels / Pixabay, archive published in 2016.

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