MBC Group publishes a consolidated loss of 483 million riyals in the first nine months of 2026. Shahid nevertheless posted a profit and an increase in his revenues. The accounts announced on 9 November distinguish several phenomena: decrease in advertising, decrease in technical contracts, increase in subscriptions and loss of financial valuation. Adjusted earnings remained positive over nine months but negative in the third quarter. Shahid’s annual profitability remains an objective to be confirmed.

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MBC Group recorded a consolidated net loss of 483 million Saudi riyals over the first nine months of 2026. At the same time, Shahid became a beneficiary. These results, presented in a communiqué dated 9 November for the period ending 30 September, shed light on two different developments: a pressurized advertising activity and an online video service whose subscriptions are increasing.

The Group’s turnover was 2,964.4 million riyals, compared with 3,841.8 million a year earlier. The decrease is 22.8%. Shahid alone made 1,178.5 million riyals of revenue, up 15.9 per cent. Its growth is therefore not sufficient to compensate for the decline in other occupations.

The consolidated loss of $483 million includes minority interests. The share attributable to the shareholders of the parent company reached 509.8 million riyals. These two figures describe different boundaries of the same result, not two competing estimates.

MBC and Shahid: Two trajectories in the same accounts

The contrast deserves more than an opposition between television in crisis and digital winning. The accounts contain different activities: advertising, technical services, production, subscriptions and financial investments. A decline in their valuation may have a significant impact on the net result without corresponding to an equivalent decrease in programme revenues.

The main figures make it possible to separate these dimensions. All amounts in the table are expressed in millions of Saudi riyals. The periods compared cover January to September, not full annual years.

Indicator Nine months 2025 Nine months 2026 MBC Group turnover 3,841.8 2 964.4 Consolidated net income +427.8 -483.0 Standard net result presented by MBC +345.8 +95.7 Shahid’s turnover 1 017.1 1 178.5 Shahid net result -23.3 +57.3 Subscription revenues from Shahid 813.6 977.8 Advertising revenues from Shahid 174.9 152.3

Based on these figures, Shahid’s contribution to consolidated turnover rose from about 26.5% to 39.8%. This increase in relative weight is due to both growth and contraction of the group. It should not be confused with a market share of streaming in the Arab world.

Financial investment exacerbates loss

MBC accounts for 575.5 million fair value loss riyals on its investment in Arabian Contracting Services Company, or ACSC. Fair value is an accounting revaluation of assets. Its evolution affects the result, but does not necessarily represent a cash outlay of the same amount during the period.

The group also presents a « standardized » result. It withdraws the valuation movements identified on ACSC, Anghami, Wego and Tapmad, representing 578.7 million riyals of net losses. This correction transforms the published loss of 483 million into an adjusted profit of 95.7 million.

This indicator does not replace the accounting result. It allows to isolate the effect of the investments concerned, according to the scope defined by MBC. Moreover, it is still down 72.3% from the first nine months of 2025. Even by removing these variations in value, therefore, profitability does not return to its previous level.

The third quarter confirms this fragility. From July to September, the group posted a consolidated loss of 449 million riyals. The standardized result remains negative at $82.7 million. The accounting adjustment is therefore not sufficient to explain all the difficulties of the period.

Subscriptions support Shahid, not advertising

Shahid mainly derives its growth from subscriptions. Their revenues reached 977.8 million riyals, an increase of 20.2 per cent. They account for about 83% of the platform’s revenues. The advertising-funded model follows another direction: revenues decrease by 12.9% to $152.3 million.

Digital therefore does not escape the advertising slowdown. The useful distinction is also between revenues paid by subscribers and revenues paid by advertisers. Shahid’s growth does not mean that all of his financing methods are progressing.

Subscriptions sold directly to individuals account for 835 million riyals, up 14.6%. Those marketed in business relations reached 142.8 million, an increase of 67.7 per cent. These two categories together form the revenue of published subscriptions.

Shahid’s gross margin increased from 20.2 per cent to 25.6 per cent. Its net profit reaches 57.3 million riyals, after a loss of 23.3 million over the comparable period. Compared to turnover, this profit represents about 4.9%. This is a positive result, but not a margin equivalent to the rate of sales growth.

Television and technical services are declining

The distribution and other business segment recorded 1,372.3 million riyals of revenue, down 35.8%. Television revenues decreased by 23.1% to 831 million. Broadcast and technical services are down more sharply: 402.7 million, compared with 858.1 million a year earlier.

These variations are distinct. A decrease in advertising affects monetization of hearings. The decrease in technical services also depends on the contract portfolio. Therefore, the total decline in this segment cannot be read as a measure of the channel audience alone.

Media & Entertainment has yet another profile. Its nine-month turnover decreased by 39.8% to 413.6 million riyals, while its gross profit increased by 33.3%. The comparison of sales only would thus miss part of the change in profitability of the projects recorded.

For Shahid, management maintains the objective of a beneficiary exercise of 2026. This is a forecast: the results available stop at 30 September. The annual accounts will verify whether the earnings accumulated over nine months are resistant to revenues, content expenses and last quarter expenses.

Illustration: urban panorama of Riyadh, photograph by Tayssir Kadamany published in June 2026 on Pexels. The shooting date is not established. This view does not represent the premises of MBC or Shahid.

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