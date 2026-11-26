On November 25, Health Canada issued a notice on a possible link between semaglutide and an optical nerve disease. Ozempic, Wegovy and generics are involved. The notice provides for an update of Canadian records, not a batch recall.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

On November 25, Health Canada issued a notice on a possible link between semaglutide and an optical nerve disease. Ozempic, Wegovy and generics are involved. The notice provides for an update of Canadian records, not a batch recall.

Health Canada announced on November 25 that it had completed its safety review of prescription drugs containing semaglutide. The health authority considers possible a connection with the anterior ischemic optic neuropathy non-arteritic, or NOIAN. She describes the risk as very rare and works with manufacturers to add to the warnings contained in the Canadian monographs, drug use reference documents.

Optical nerve damage, not a drug recall

This neuropathy is related to reduced optic nerve irrigation. Vision can decrease abruptly, most often without pain and in one eye. According to Health Canada, the disorder may occur in part of the blurred visual field or in colours that appear to be loosened. He can leave a permanent loss of vision. The Agency shall not set a time limit beyond which the risk would disappear after the start of treatment.

The notice covers all prescription specialties containing semaglutide in Canada, including Ozempic, Rybelsus, Plosbrio, Poviztra and Wegovy, as well as generics. It does not identify any defective batches and does not announce any withdrawal from the market. The Agency evaluates separately the other medicines in the family of GLP-1 agonists; its November 25 opinion does not present this review as completed.

What Health Canada recommends to patients

The agency recommends that people on semaglutide immediately consult a healthcare professional if they suddenly lose sight or if their vision deteriorates rapidly. For caregivers, the opinion recommends an urgent ophthalmological assessment in case of sudden loss, even partial, and interruption of treatment if the diagnosis is confirmed. It does not require patients without symptoms to stop their medication on their own initiative.

Photo illustration: semaglutide pen injector, April 2025. Haberdoedas / Unsplash, Unsplash license. Boxing and titration: Libnanews.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews