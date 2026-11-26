The Federal Supreme Court confirmed on 25 November that Baghdad can deploy its forces at the international borders of Iraqi Kurdistan. It maintains coordination with the region for customs and joint management of oil and gas extracted.

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The Federal Supreme Court confirmed on 25 November that Baghdad can deploy its forces at the international borders of Iraqi Kurdistan. It maintains coordination with the region for customs and joint management of oil and gas extracted.

On Wednesday 25 November, the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court clarified the division of powers between Baghdad and the Iraqi Kurdistan government. Seized by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaïdi to interpret several provisions of the 2005 Constitution, it issued a seven-point decision, adopted by a majority with two dissenting votes. The Court stated that its decision, referred to 268/2026, was final and imposed on all authorities.

Border security is a federal responsibility

The protection of international borders is the exclusive responsibility of the federal authorities, including the portions administered by the Kurdistan region. Baghdad can deploy and command its armed forces there. The decision resolves a question of competence: it does not set the date of taking up a specific position or the terms of a possible change in staff.

The Court distinguishes border security from customs administration. It confirms that federal agencies can oversee and control services at all crossing points and establish a national computer system to link them to relevant departments. Baghdad may also establish a uniform customs tariff and verify non-oil revenues. Article 114 of the Constitution, however, continues to require coordination with regional authorities for customs management.

Federal control, but joint management of oil extracted

For oil and gas extracted, the Court recalls the principle of joint management by the federal government and the producing regions and provinces. The federal Department of Petroleum and federal control agencies retain the authority to inspect fields and verify operations and contracts from production to export. The decision shall not impose sanctions or cancel a particular contract.

The judges also clarified the territorial framework of the regional authority: the areas it administered on 19 March 2003, without prejudice to the constitutional treatment of the disputed territories. The judgement therefore does not regulate Kirkuk’s status. He spoke on the day the Iraqi Ministry of Defence announced that units in Kirkuk were carrying out Prime Minister’s instructions in a campaign against oil smuggling. The Kurdish regional government denounced the tone of the military communiqué and called for discussions with Baghdad.

Photo archive: Baghdad and the Tiger, July 31, 2016. Dominique A. Pineiro / U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Federal Public Domain. Boxing and titration: Libnanews.

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