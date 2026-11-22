On Saturday, 21 November, the Port of Seattle reported an ECI intervention at Seattle-Tacoma Airport while boarding an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles. Two passengers are concerned according to the manager, who does not give an account of the arrests. The company claims that it did not receive any notice. The Port exchanges with the Department of Homeland Security to determine whether federal officers have complied with locally established protocols, without finding a breach.

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In Seattle on Saturday morning, November 21 during the boarding of an Alaska Airlines domestic flight to Los Angeles. The Port of Seattle reported two passengers involved. The company said it had not received any notice. The airport manager engaged in discussions with the Department of Homeland Security to determine whether federal officials have complied with locally agreed protocols.

ECI intervention in Seattle: two passengers involved

The Port of Seattle is located at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport when boarding flight AS 1306. In his press release, the manager identifies the federal immigration service, IEC, and mentions two passengers. It does not specify whether the two were arrested. The number of persons arrested is not included in this press release.

The airport manager reported the incident and highlighted its effects on the family concerned and other travellers. Alaska Airlines, in a time-honoured statement at 3:30 p.m. on the west coast of the United States, also expressed concern for its passengers and personnel. Both press releases place the intervention in the morning, without giving the exact time.

Alaska Airlines claims not to have received notice

The company claims that the authorities had not notified him of this intervention. It recalls that it must comply with the laws applicable in its exchanges with the law enforcement agencies. However, it states that it does not direct or coordinate federal immigration control operations. It intends to examine the circumstances with the Port and the public authorities, in particular whether the planned procedures have been followed.

The lack of prior notice to the company and compliance with the protocols with the Port are two different issues. The Alaska Airlines press release establishes its position on the first. It does not specify whether an applicable protocol required warning, who should, or whether the airport manager should receive a separate notice. Neither of the two notices concludes that there has been an verified breach.

What the Port wants to check with the federal department

The Port of Seattle owns and operates the airport. He states that he has no authority over the operations of the federal immigration services and that his own police does not participate. In his public documentation, he explains that he is historically not notified in advance of these interventions, including when they take place at his facilities. The Port refers to the Department of Homeland Security, the DHS, confirmation of individual cases.

In February, however, the Port Commission adopted rules which fall within its own competence. One is to make its officers identifiable to avoid confusion with federal officers. Another framework for the use of its non-public spaces for administrative detention or support of immigration controls, subject to legal obligations. These local rules alone do not determine the conditions for the intervention of 21 November.

In the case of the flight to Los Angeles, the Port also invoked protocols that the local federal officials had already agreed to. These coordination commitments are now being discussed with the DHS. It did not detail in its communiqué the provisions that could have applied to boarding or set a date for publishing the results of its exchanges.

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