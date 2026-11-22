On 21 November, the Bitcoin received C$24,250 on Kraken, while its U.S. dollar rating on the same platform remained close to $58,000. According to Kraken, the transactions entered into during this stall will not be cancelled. Data from the platform show that the gap has affected other markets in Canadian dollars, including the United States dollar. Transaction records are used to date the low point and distinguish it from a reference price.

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The Kraken Bitcoin fell to C$24,250 on Saturday, November 21, in the BTC/CAD market. At the same time, it traded around US$58,000 in another market on the same platform. Kraken attributed this stall to strong market pressure in its Canadian dollar markets and said that it would not cancel the transactions executed.

Bitcoin on Kraken: the stall was dug during the night

Kraken’s trading data show the first sales at significantly lower prices from Friday evening 20 November. In the quarter hour beginning at 8 p.m. UTC, transactions are close to C$75,000, while the opening price for the period is over $83,600. The market goes up at times, but the gap increases over the night.

Saturday, between 8 a.m. and 8.15 a.m. UTC (3 a.m. and 3.15 a.m. in Montreal), the platform recorded 976 transactions for a total of 22.38 bitcoins. The register is located at 8:00 a.m. min 43 s of trade at the lowest of $24,250 Canadian dollars. This price is not a simple offer displayed on the screen. However, it does not correspond to the total price of trade of that quarter hour, which ends at C$32,000. The following period saw exchanges at $24,251.40.

15-minute period, November 21 (UTC) Bitcoin in Canadian Dollars: Lowest Price Bitcoin in US Dollars: Lowest Price 6 am CA $50,000 US$55 514.60 7 am CA$33,750 US$57,643.20 8 a.m CA$24,250 US$57,593 10 a.m CA$68,431.30 US$57,841.50 1 p.m CA$81,781.20 US$58,708.10

These minima concern two separate order books on Kraken. They are recorded at the same intervals, but not necessarily at the same second. The data show a recovery from the quarter hour beginning at 0945 UTC. The 10 a.m. end at $79,650 Canadian. At 1 p.m., transactions for the period remain above C$81,700.

The Canadian dollar is the common thread of affected markets

Bitcoin was not the only asset concerned. Between 0800 and 0815 UTC, the ether received C$796.27 on Kraken. Within the same quarter of an hour, a US dollar was traded at as low a price as the Canadian dollar 0.30001 in the platform’s foreign exchange market. This price does not mean that the Canadian dollar flew into the foreign exchange market. For Friday, November 20, the Bank of Canada provides an average price of $1.4325 Canadian for a U.S. dollar. This landmark of the day before is not a simultaneous Saturday course.

In an order book market, a seller who wants immediate execution first meets the highest purchase offer. If the quantity available at this price is insufficient, the rest of the order may run at lower prices. From 8 p.m. on Friday at 10 a.m. on Saturday, the series published by Kraken totals approximately 592 bitcoins traded in its market in Canadian dollars. This volume covers the entire period, not only the transactions at the lowest price. It alone does not identify the sellers or explain why their orders were issued.

Kraken maintains executed transactions

Kraken’s support service states that the sales pressure started at about 8 p.m. UTC on Friday and that the orders were handled properly. The platform also says its security team has found no sign of intrusion or compromised account. It maintains the transactions already concluded. This decision concerns both purchases and sales: the return of the price to a higher level does not change the price at which each exchange took place.

Kraken did not specify in this communication what triggered sales or published details of any losses of its customers. The quotations and the register are used to establish the stall and its duration. They do not allow the origin to be established beyond the explanation given by the platform.

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