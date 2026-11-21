Twenty-four bodies were found following the sinking of a boat carrying passengers to a funeral in southern Nigeria. Another 24 people were rescued, according to the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency.

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Twenty-four bodies were found following the sinking of a boat carrying passengers to a funeral in southern Nigeria. Another 24 people were rescued, according to the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency.

The boat capsized on Friday 20 November in Bayelsa State, Niger Delta. According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the boat connected Ayama to Ukubie, Southern Ijaw district. The accident occurred at the junction of streams between the localities of Oweikorogha and Otuan.

Searches continued Saturday

On Saturday 21 November, NEMA reported 24 bodies found. She also announced that 24 survivors had received treatment: 19 were taken to the Ayama clinic and five to a hospital in Yenagoa, the state capital. These figures do not give the total number of passengers on board, which the authorities have not publicly established.

The agency sent a team to coordinate the research with the Bayelsa relief services, the Red Cross, the police and local divers. The operations were still in progress at the time of publication of its balance sheet. The cause of the capsizing has not been confirmed.

Presidency calls for emergency coordination

President Bola Tinubu has asked federal disaster agencies to coordinate their search and rescue operations. The governor of Bayelsa, Douye Diri, visited the area and offered his condolences to the families.

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