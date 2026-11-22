Peruvian civil defence has one death and 16 injuries following the 6.7-magnitude earthquake that occurred on Friday, 20 November, near Junín. Its Saturday night survey reported 152 uninhabitable dwellings and 157 other damaged. Health facilities also suffered damage, but remained in service according to the authorities. The balance sheet refers to the main earthquake, not the 5.0 magnitude earthquake that the Geophysical Institute recorded a few hours later in the same area.

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The Junín earthquake of magnitude 6.7 caused one death and 16 injuries in Peru, according to the civil defence. The report adopted on Saturday 21 November at 6 p.m. local time lists 152 uninhabitable dwellings. He reviewed the first assessment, which only referred to an injured person.

The National Centre for Emergency Operations (COEN) reports the death in the Huánuco region. The man died at Hermilio Valdizán Regional Hospital, according to the health authorities. The detailed civilian defence table also includes 16 wounded in seven institutions. Six had already left their care facility when this painting was stopped. The report does not specify the circumstances of the death in its detailed assessment.

Junín earthquake made 152 dwellings uninhabitable

The report distinguishes uninhabitable housing from those that suffered damage without being classified as uninhabitable. There are 152 and 157, respectively. The department of Pasco has the largest number of dwellings declared uninhabitable, with 80 cases. Huánuco counts 49, and Junín 22. In the Panao district alone, Huánuco, the authorities identified 21 uninhabitable dwellings and 10 other damaged dwellings.

The national survey also covers damage in Lima and Callao province. Some residents of Pasco still spend the night in the intact parts of their housing, according to the regional emergency operations centre. The census was still ongoing in several districts. Thus, the number of dwellings recorded does not alone give the number of persons who had to leave their homes.

Health centres damaged but still in service

The health sector identified 22 affected facilities, including 13 in Junín and five in Huánuco. All remained operational according to the report taken by COEN. The report also reports damage in five educational institutions. In a school in Huánuco, the authorities describe cracks, partially collapsed walls and the fall of false ceilings in classrooms.

Rockfalls disrupted traffic, especially near Tomaykichwa, in Ambo province. The Ministry of Transport reported a resumption of traffic on the tracks of Huánuco, Junín and Lima after clearing work. The energy sector has had nearly 93,000 customers affected by cuts in the departments of Junín, Pasco and Huánuco. This figure measures the extent of the reported interruptions, not the number of subscribers that are still private on Saturday night.

Two separate shakes in the same area

The Geophysical Institute of Peru places the first quake on Friday 20 November at 709 p.m. local time, 30 kilometres northwest of Junín and 129 kilometres deep. The second earthquake, of magnitude 5.0, occurred on Saturday at 0012 hours, 127 kilometres deep, in the same area. The two shakes were surveyed separately. The results of one death and 16 injuries are included in the report on magnitude 6.7.

COEN continues to collect municipal assessments. Damage in the early hours can still be reclassified as teams inspect the buildings and identify the needs of the inhabitants.

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