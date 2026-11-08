Sarghaya: Damascus announces drug seizure

On Friday, 6 November, the Syrian Ministry of Defence announced an interception of narcotics in Sarghaya, Damascus. According to his statement, the border guards seized 280 kilograms of hashish and 28,000 captive tablets from Lebanon. The suspects reportedly fled after an exchange of fire. The announcement comes after bilateral discussions on border control. However, there is no published evidence to identify the network, establish a political affiliation or conclude a joint operation.

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On Friday, November 6, 2026, the Syrian Ministry of Defence announced a seizure of narcotics in Sarghaya, Damascus. Border guards reportedly intercepted 280 kilograms of hashish and 28,000 captive tablets from Lebanon. According to the Ministry, the suspects fled to Lebanese territory after an exchange of fire.

Sarghaya: what Syrian Defense announces

The Ministry’s Directorate of Information and Communication assigns the operation to Syrian army units in charge of the border. She claims that the traffickers opened fire first. The military reportedly responded, causing their escape.

The official announcement was broadcast on the evening of Friday, 6 November. The authorities did not specify the time of interception. Their account places the operation in Sarghaya, without identifying the passage borrowed by the loading or the exact place of the exchange of fire.

Border on the agenda of inter-governmental exchanges

This announcement comes four days after a meeting in Damascus between the Syrian authorities and a Lebanese delegation. On 2 November, the Syrian Foreign Minister, Assaad al-Shaibani, received the Vice-President of the Lebanese Council, Tarek Mitri, at Tichrine Palace.

According to the report of the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participants discussed security cooperation and border control. The discussions also covered education, social affairs, labour and joint functional commissions.

Network identity still to be established

The press release announces the transfer of seized products to the competent services for legal proceedings. It does not give the identity of the suspects, their nationality or the name of a network. He does not report any arrest or victim.

The destination of the shipment and the place of production of the narcotics are also unknown. Syrian Defence does not announce any Lebanese participation in the operation and does not establish any links with a political group.

The continuation of the case now depends on the investigations announced by the Syrian authorities. They did not specify in their communiqué what service would lead the procedure or when they would publish new results.

Illustration photo: FSI / Libnanews archive, June 2021. It does not show the operation announced in Sarghaya. Assembling Libnanews, whole photograph preserved.

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