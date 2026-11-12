Saliba Case: Political Pen’s Charges

Political Pen highlights the case of Elijah Saliba in a video published on November 11. His accusations about protections and networks remain unconfirmed. The article distinguishes these assertions from the ISP release on suspicions of fraud and fraud from the status of lawyer. It also recalls the defence’s denial of 4 November, prior to the video, and press information on a complaint by the Beirut Bar Association. No definitive guilt is established by these elements.

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A publication by Political Pen, released on November 11 on Instagram with Karine Kassis, highlights the case of Elie Saliba. The media makes accusations about its relations with religious leaders and figures. These claims go beyond what is made public by the Internal Security Forces. The defence, for its part, challenged the charges against his client and asked to wait for the results of the investigation.

What Political Pen says about the Saliba case

In the legend accompanying his video, Political Pen claims that Elijah Saliba would have attracted several religious leaders and figures to his network. Citing sources from Pen Media, the publication also refers to the supposed protection of a former general, who was presented as involved in his activities. She doesn’t give her identity.

The media uses a comparison with Jeffrey Epstein in the title of its publication. This formula belongs to Political Pen: it does not constitute a judicial qualification or evidence of comparable crimes. The documents consulted do not confirm the charges relating to the evenings mentioned or the alleged protection of a former senior.

It is also important to distinguish the date of distribution of the video from that of the alleged facts. The publication is dated November 11, but its legend does not provide a precise chronology of these events.

Suspicions of ISPs

However, there are some official elements in the file. In a press release dated 4 November, the Internal Security Forces issued, on judicial instructions, a photograph of a detained man, identified by the initials E.S., born in 1994 and of Lebanese nationality. The Lebanese press identified him as Elijah Saliba.

The ISPs report suspicions of fraud and abuse of legal status. According to the preliminary results of the investigation reported in this press release, the suspect allegedly led detainees and their families to believe that he could intervene in their judicial files. He would have promised to facilitate their proceedings against money, exploiting his personal relations.

The official text does not mention the former general mentioned by Political Pen or the accusations suggested by the reference to Epstein.

Defence challenges charges

On 4 November, lawyer Ali Nassim Ahmad al-Hajj denied the charges presented in a television report against his client Elijah Saliba. He denounced what he considered a media trial and called to wait for the results of the investigations. This reaction precedes the publication of Political Pen and cannot therefore be presented as a specific response to it.

On 11 November, press reports also reported a complaint from the Beirut Bar to the first investigating judge of Mount Lebanon, Nada al-Asmar. It would cover the usurpation of the status of lawyer, brokering and fraud. The text of this complaint was not consulted.

The available evidence does not constitute a final decision on the guilt of Elijah Saliba, who enjoys the presumption of innocence. In their release, the ISPs ask individuals who believe they have been victims of the events described to contact 1788 or to report to the intelligence branch’s investigative department.

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