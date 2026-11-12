Shuman Farms celebrates its heritage in HORECA Lebanon

Shuman Farms announces a celebration of its poultry heritage in HORECA Lebanon, November 11, 2026 in Beirut. According to his press release, the Ministers of Agriculture and Industry participated in the meeting, punctuated by a culinary demonstration by chef Maroun Chedid, around the brand operated by Vita Food SAL.

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Communiqué from Shuman Farms transmitted on November 12, 2026.

Shuman Farms announces that it has organized, on Wednesday 11 November at the Seaside Arena in Beirut, a celebration marked by its « 70 years » of poultry heritage, as part of the 30th edition of HORECA Lebanon.

According to the press release, the Ministers of Agriculture, Nizar Hani, and Industry, Joe Issa El Khoury, attended the meeting alongside the Directors General of the two ministries, Louis Lahoud and Adel Al Shabab.

A culinary demonstration by Maroun Chedid

At the Shuman Farms stand, chef Maroun Chedid prepared and served a selection of chicken dishes from the brand. The company reported that it had brought together members of the Shuman family, the board of directors and the Vita Food team, as well as customers, partners, chefs, hoteliers and restaurateurs.

Family history started in Bekaa

Shuman Farms was born in 1955, when Hassan Shuman, the father of Nabil Shuman, launched poultry production on a farm in the Bekaa Valley. The brand is now operated by Vita Food SAL and supplies, according to the company, households, supermarkets, restaurants and caterers in Lebanon.

« My father launched this adventure in Bekaa in 1955. Today, we are proud to perpetuate its legacy, with quality, traceability and innovation at the heart of what we do, » said Nabil Shuman, Managing Director of Vita Food SAL, in the press release.

» This celebration is also an opportunity to thank our Shuman team, our farmers, our customers and our partners, whose confidence has enabled Shuman Farms to grow over the years. »

A range for households and professionals

The company presents a range of fresh whole chickens and cuts packaged for households and professional kitchens. It highlights its commitment to quality, traceability and innovation and states that its Roumieh site is ISO 22000:2018 certified for its fresh poultry operations.

According to Shuman Farms, the brand’s products are distributed in large supermarket stores in Lebanon and supplied to restaurants, hotels and caterers.

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