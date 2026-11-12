Vitamin K: Two studies warn in the United States

Two U.S. studies published on November 5, 2026 found a decrease in vitamin K injections in newborns and more bleeding diagnoses. This work is based on medical records collected between 2017 and 2025. They shed light on prevention issues, but have limitations and do not describe the situation in Lebanon. The results should be distinguished from the protocols followed in each country. Families can check with their mother or pediatrician what prophylaxis has been given.

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Two American studies published on November 5, 2026 document a decrease in vitamin K administration to newborns. They also involve more haemorrhagic diagnoses in the files studied. Their results relate to the United States between 2017 and 2025. They do not measure the situation in Lebanon.

Less frequent injection

The first analysis covers 5,240,780 infants. The proportion without intramuscular injection recorded at birth increased from 3.1% in 2017 to 6.8% in 2025. Children are at increased risk of bleeding in the first six months. After statistical adjustment, the relative risk is 1.47, a relative increase of 47%.

The criterion studied includes several bleeding diagnoses. It therefore does not only correspond to bleeding due to vitamin K deficiency. The researchers also lacked complete data on possible oral administration. The absence of a registered injection does not automatically mean a parental refusal.

Vitamin K: increasing specific diagnoses

The second study examines the records of more than 11 million infants. It noted a decrease in injections from 97.7% to 95% over the same period. Diagnosis of vitamin K deficiency haemorrhage increased from 24 to 107.4 per 100,000 children.

These figures represent rates in the populations studied, not a comprehensive national count. Both studies use the same large medical records platform, with different criteria. Their numbers should therefore not be added as fully independent populations.

The results describe associations. They do not allow each bleeding to be attributed to the absence of supplementation. In particular, the authors report limitations on medical coding and coverage of participating institutions.

Prevention from birth

Vitamin K contributes to blood clotting. Newborns have low reserves. The passage of this vitamin through the placenta remains limited and the breast milk contains little. Deficiency may cause internal bleeding, including digestive or cerebral bleeding.

The disease may occur after the return home, up to six months. The absence of a visible sign does not guarantee the absence of risk. The U.S. recommendations provide for a birth injection to prevent such bleeding.

These recommendations should be distinguished from the protocols adopted in other countries. Families should check with the mother or pediatrician what prophylaxis has been given and what follow-up is planned. Publication of studies does not justify self-medication or modification of the prescribed protocol.

Researchers now stress the need for more precise monitoring. It would make it possible to distinguish between reasons for non-administration, events actually attributable to deficiency and differences between institutions.

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