Russian interference: EU sanctions SDA and NoName

The Council of the European Union announces new sanctions against 30 persons and two entities, including Social Design Agency and NoName057(16). France is one of the targets of the campaigns described by the European authorities. The decision combines the response to information manipulations and the device against cyber attacks. It imposes financial restrictions, while the previous British measures against SDA and the Eastwood police operation shed light on the activities attributed to the two organisations, without confusing administrative sanctions with criminal convictions.

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On 16 November 2026, the European Union announced sanctions against 30 individuals and two entities for the manipulation of Russian information and cyberattacks. The Council’s objectives include Social Design Agency, a Moscow company, and the pro-Russian collective NoName057(16). France is one of the countries targeted by the interference campaigns described in this decision.

The Council presents these measures as a response to the destabilization of European companies. He accuses Social Design Agency, or SDA, of conducting operations financed and supervised by the Russian presidential administration. He cited the European elections of 2024, as well as campaigns targeting France and Germany.

Twenty-four SDA employees are among the designated persons. The Council also appointed Vitaly Eliseev, Petr Marchenko, Yurii Podoliaka and Chay Bowes. He reproaches them for spreading stories legitimizing the Russian war against Ukraine. This presentation is not an exhaustive list of sanctioned persons.

European sanctions against Russian interference

The decision brings together two separate instruments. The first concerns the destabilizing activities attributed to Russia. The second responds to cyber attacks threatening the Union or its Member States. This distinction determines the legal lists used, even if the political objectives are aligned.

The framework against destabilizing activities dates from October 8, 2024. It enables people and organisations involved in actions that threaten security, independence or democratic institutions to be targeted. It includes electoral interference, sabotage and coordinated disinformation campaigns.

On 20 May 2025, the Union extended this scheme. It may now cover certain physical assets related to destabilizing activities, including ships, aircraft or communications infrastructure. Transactions in financial institutions and cryptoactive service providers may also fall within its scope. The scheme was extended until 9 October 2027.

This architecture explains why a communication agency can be subject to sanctions comparable to those for other operators. The reason given is not merely a favourable opinion of Moscow. It concerns the alleged participation in organised operations of interference. The charges must remain attributed to the authorities making them.

SDA, a network already targeted by London

The Moscow company was already subject to UK measures. In an updated presentation on 13 July 2026, the British government recalled its designation in October 2024. London attributed him the Doppelgänger network, which usurped the appearance of information sites to broadcast content favourable to the Kremlin.

The mechanism described is based on cloned sites, manufactured documents and coordinated accounts. It seeks to give an influence operation the appearance of information from several independent actors. The British government claims that SDA works with Structura and receives direct Russian instructions and financing.

These elements provide an institutional precedent for the European dossier of 16 November. They should not be presented as new discoveries of the day. In particular, on 11 May 2026 the United Kingdom announced sanctions against 49 SDA employees. However, the British and European lists remain separate decisions. Their numbers do not add up to establish a number of separate persons.

NoName: Disrupt access to services

NoName057(16) is the other entity announced in the new device. The Council accuses him of denial of service attacks against public bodies and companies. He mentioned energy, finance, transport, water and political actors. The announcement of 16 November concerns the sanction, not the discovery of a single attack on that day.

A distributed denial of service attack, or DDoS, aims to make a service unavailable by saturating it with requests. It can prevent users from accessing an administrative portal or a commercial platform. It alone does not demonstrate a data theft or a takeover of industrial equipment.

NoName had already been targeted by the international Eastwood operation in July 2025. Europol reported that authorities in several countries, including France, had acted simultaneously against suspects and infrastructure. Over 100 computer systems composing the attack infrastructure had been disrupted. A large part of the group’s core servers had been offline.

The European measure comes under a register other than that of police intervention. A financial penalty limits the resources available to the designated entity. A criminal investigation seeks to establish individual responsibilities. None of these procedures should be confused with a final criminal conviction of all alleged members of a collective.

What the measures impose on European operators

The European regime against cyber attacks, established in May 2019, provides for the freezing of assets of registered individuals and entities. It also prohibits the direct or indirect provision of funds or economic resources. The natural persons concerned may be prohibited from entering or transiting the Union. A company or collective is obviously not subject to a travel ban in the same sense as a person.

This framework covers attacks with an external dimension and a significant impact. Critical infrastructure, economic services and functions fall within its scope. The sectors concerned include health, drinking water, transport and financial services. The cyber device was extended until 18 May 2027.

The Council stated that the legal acts corresponding to the new entries had been published in the Official Journal of the European Union. Their application now involves operators covered by European obligations, in particular when they hold assets or plan a transaction with a listed person or entity.

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