Bahrain: 64 life sentences

In Bahrain, the verdict fell on 16 November in the trial of 69 accused, including 60 Shia religious. According to BIRD, 64 people were sentenced to life imprisonment and five to fifteen years in prison. The authorities defend the procedure, while 20 organizations denounce allegations of torture and serious obstacles to the rights of the defence. The hearing had been advanced by six days. No capital punishment has been reported at this stage.

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The Bahrain High Criminal Court sentenced on Monday 16 November 2026 the 69 accused of a trial, including 60 Shia religious. According to the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), 64 people were sentenced to life imprisonment and five were sentenced to 15 years. No acquittal was pronounced. The Public Prosecutor ‘ s Office confirms convictions ranging from 15 years to life, without specifying their distribution in the statement consulted.

The judgement comes after a procedure contested by human rights organisations. They denounce forced confessions and restrictions on lawyers. On the contrary, the authorities maintain that the legal guarantees have been respected. The penalties reported do not include any death sentences, contrary to the fears circulating before the hearing.

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The decision was no longer expected on Monday. First announced on November 8, the verdict was postponed to November 22. BIRD states that the lawyers learned on Sunday, 15 November, at approximately 5 p.m. Bahrain time, that the hearing would take place the following day. According to his record, the judge explained that this anticipation was in response to a request from the prosecution.

The organization has 56 accused detained and 13 tried in their absence. She cites five 15-year-olds: Aziz Al-Khadran, Ali Al-Mustarshid, Fakhri Abdullah Al-Rashid, Ali Al-Jufairi and Mahdi Sahwan. The rest of the accused received life. The full text and individual reasons for the judgment could not be consulted.

Iran-related accusations challenged on the ground of freedom

The prosecution is presenting the case as a terrorist organization linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. He accuses his members of wanting to suspend the constitutional order and change the regime.

The prosecution invokes documents, funds, recorded speeches and statements collected during interrogations. He also blames the defendants for promoting the doctrine of the « government of the jurist », orwilayat al-faqih. This is the prosecution’s thesis, not facts independently verified by Libnanews.

Penalties also include, according to the Public Prosecutor ‘ s Office, fines of 100,000 Bahraini dinars for some convicted persons. More than eight million dinars must be confiscated for charitable purposes.

Twenty organizations had alerted before the trial

In a joint statement issued prior to the verdict, 20 organizations, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the World Organization against Torture, called for an independent investigation into the treatment of detainees. They also demanded the exclusion of confessions obtained through violence or coercion.

Their charges concern detention without contact with the outside world, sleep deprivation, prolonged standing and threats against detainees or their relatives. They emphasize that religious activities, teachings, gifts and relations with foreign spiritual authorities are not sufficient to establish individual criminal responsibility.

The case of Mohammed Saeed Al-Taitoon illustrates their challenge. According to the documents examined by BIRD and referred to in the joint communiqué, this religious person was subjected to physical constraints despite medical problems. The Special Investigation Unit reportedly dismissed its charges as insufficiently substantiated. Organizations dispute this response. These allegations are not independent judicial findings.

Two opposing versions of the rights of the defence

The Public Prosecutor ‘ s Office claims that detainees were able to contact their families and receive care. He ensures that counsel consulted the evidence, presented their arguments and interviewed the witnesses. A representative of the National Human Rights Institution reportedly attended the hearings.

The signatory organizations describe, on the other hand, obstacles to the preparation of defence. They report restricted access to exhibits and the participation of detainees by video conferencing. The judgement therefore does not resolve the controversy over the conditions of the proceedings. Detailed reasons for convictions and judicial follow-up remain to be documented.

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