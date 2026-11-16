Karaté: 124 young people gathered in Mont La Salle

The Lebanon Under-12 Karate Championship brought together 124 boys and girls in Mont La Salle, Ain Saadé. Organized by the federation, this first stage concerned all belts. Georges Malkoun, Ali Hamiyé, federal commissions and families were present. A second phase is announced on Sunday, November 29, 2026 in the same club, for categories over 12 years old. The press release does not provide any charts.

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Communiqué of the Lebanese Karate Federation, transmitted on 16 November 2026 and translated from Arabic.

The Lebanese Karate Federation organized the Lebanon 2026 championship for boys and girls under 12 years of age, all belts combined. The competition took place at the Mont La Salle club in Ain Saadé as part of the federal calendar of the season.

A total of 124 players from different clubs participated in this stage. The secretary general of the federation, Georges Malkoun, and the treasurer, Ali Hamiyé, attended. The federal commissions and the families of participants were also present.

Karaté: a second stage on November 29

The second phase is announced on Sunday, November 29, 2026, in the same place. It will be reserved for categories over the age of 12, boys and girls, and will also cover all belts.

The federation has entered this championship into its annual programme of local competitions. It aims to enable practitioners of different ages and levels to demonstrate their technical skills in an organized setting.

The press release does not detail the results of this first stage or the precise date on which it was held. It also does not specify the timetable for the day of 29 November.

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