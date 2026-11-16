Errors and omissions: understand $2.4 billion

The « mistakes and omissions » in the Lebanese balance of payments reached US$2.4 billion over the first nine months of 2025, compared with -0.5 billion a year earlier. This change of sign indicates a significant deviation in the recording of external transactions. It does not identify the persons, countries or circuits responsible for this gap. The Bank of Lebanon’s macroeconomic review of December 2025, released in April 2026, presents these amounts under its unclassified transaction heading. The gap between the two periods is about $2.9 billion. This variation relates to a net statistical item, not a newly discovered fund or a foreign currency reserve to be distributed.

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The « mistakes and omissions » in the Lebanese balance of payments reached US$2.4 billion over the first nine months of 2025, compared with -0.5 billion a year earlier. This change of sign indicates a significant deviation in the recording of external transactions. It does not identify the persons, countries or circuits responsible for this gap.

The Bank of Lebanon’s macroeconomic review of December 2025, released in April 2026, presents these amounts under its unclassified transaction heading. The gap between the two periods is about $2.9 billion. This variation relates to a net statistical item, not a newly discovered fund or a foreign currency reserve to be distributed.

Statistical errors and omissions: a calculated deviation, not a bank account

The balance of payments compares transactions between residents and non-residents. An economic transaction must have an accounting consideration: the payment of an import, for example, corresponds to a financial variation. In practice, the information comes from different statements and statements, which do not fit perfectly.

The net statistical errors and omissions item shows the remaining difference. It is not obtained by adding together transfers whose authors were identified but hidden from the public. It results from the reconciliation of the other components. Its presence makes it visible a limit of data instead of hiding it in another post.

The IMF statistical manual stresses that a positive amount may include under-recorded revenue or over-estimated payments. Differences in transactions in financial assets and liabilities may also contribute to the result. Several causes can therefore produce the same sign.

The 2.4 billion do not measure the entire informal economy

The BDL refers to informal transfers as a possible source of unregistered entries. This track is not an encrypted breakdown of the position. The report does not provide a list of transactions to allocate all 2.4 billion to expatriate households, to a sector or organization.

It would also be wrong to present this amount as a measure of money laundering or smuggling. A poorly registered transaction may be lawful. Conversely, an illegal transaction may appear in statistics under a category that does not reveal its nature. An accounting anomaly and a criminal qualification are not based on the same evidence.

A fictitious example shows another limit. Suppose revenues are omitted for $500 million and payments are omitted for $300 million. Both errors can be partially offset. The balance would show only $200 million, while gross omissions would reach $800 million. These numbers illustrate the mechanism; They do not describe Lebanon.

The calendar of statements can move the result

The IMF distinguishes between persistent differences in irregular movements. A lasting sign can help identify a coverage bias. A large variation may also indicate a calendar problem. These are indications for the origin of the deviation, not automatic diagnostics.

Let’s imagine, for teaching purposes, a commodity registered at the end of a period and its financial contribution declared in the next. The comparison of the first survey may reveal an imbalance, then the one following a reverse movement. Without reconciling the dates, we could take this time lag for two successive economic changes.

The comparison published by the BDL covers January-September 2024 and January-September 2025. It therefore retains the same duration. On the other hand, it does not describe the flows of all 2025, let alone those of November 2026. The report states that external statistics remain reviewable.

High balance requires detailed reconciliation

The $2.4 billion should not be mechanically added to transfers received or to reserves. The post is already involved in reconciliation of accounts. To present it as an independent resource would be to give a precise economic identity to a residue whose origin remains to be established.

To interpret its evolution, payment declarations must be compared with the corresponding trade and financial data. The research should distinguish between transactions that are absent, amounts that are poorly assessed, and time differences. A revision of a component can reduce the residue without an additional dollar entering the country.

The information to be expected is therefore not only the next total. An explanation of the revisions and the close components would help to determine whether the deviation is due to newly identified transactions or a change in measurement. In the state, the data establish the extent of statistical discrepancy, not the identity of its officials or the destination of the funds.

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