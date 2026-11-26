In southern Lebanon, explosions are reported in Qantara and shootings in the Marjayoun plain. In Gaza, two hospitals recorded eight deaths after three strikes. The Twenty-Seventh meets in Brussels to discuss the European budget and Ukraine’s financing in 2027. Tonight, Lebanon receives Japan in qualifying for the World Basketball Championship.

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Thursday 26 November 2026, noon edition in Beirut.In southern Lebanon, explosions are reported in Qantara and shootings in the Marjayoun plain. In Gaza, two hospitals recorded eight deaths after three strikes. The Twenty-Seventh meets in Brussels to discuss the European budget and Ukraine’s financing in 2027. Tonight, Lebanon receives Japan in qualifying for the World Basketball Championship.

South Lebanon: explosions in Qantara and shooting in the Marjayoun plain

Strong explosions have been reported in the Qantara area in Wadi al-Houjeir. Artillery had already been reported in the Marjayoun plain and a strike in Talousa in the night or early morning. The available reports do not provide a consolidated balance sheet for these incidents. They document separate events and do not allow a total of strikes or damage to the whole South.

Discussions on post-FINUL continue in parallel. The current mandate expires on 31 December. No new resolution was announced this Thursday morning to set the terms of reference for a possible replacement. Diplomatic exchanges include the possibility of continuing an international presence and its link with the deployment of the Lebanese army.

Qlayaat: Government maintains 14 December, work still to be documented

MP Assaad Dergham stated on Wednesday, following an interview with Nawaf Salam, that the Prime Minister had reaffirmed to him the opening of René-Muawad airport on 14 December. The President of the Civil Aviation Authority, Mohammad Aziz, said that his institution had not received the necessary funds for the work, particularly on the runway and the parking area. The Public Procurement Authority indicates funding from public funds, but its sheet does not publish signed contracts or start dates. The Department had announced navigational tests on November 22, without confirming the start of scheduled flights.

Gaza: Eight dead after three night strikes

The Al-Aqsa Hospital reported the death of a man and his wife in a strike at an apartment in Deir al-Balah. In Gaza City, Al-Shifa Hospital recorded six deaths in two other strikes. Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, announced the death of Khaled Abu Nada, who they present as head of Hamas’ economic and educational affairs. The Israeli authorities have not established the identity of all the victims of the assessment made by the two hospitals.

Gulf: Oil tanker reports damage-free explosion

UKMTO reported an explosion near an oil tanker about 50 nautical miles west of Dubai. The crew is safe and sound and no damage has been reported. The opinion does not confirm an impact on the vessel or the origin of the projectile. This incident is distinct from the reports published on 22 November in the Strait of Ormuz.

Brussels: European budget and support to Ukraine for the programme

European leaders meet Thursday and Friday in Brussels. Their agenda distinguishes between the next multiannual budget of the Union and the financing of Ukrainian needs in 2027. The first meeting is dedicated to the euro area, with Christine Lagarde. The summons is not a decision on a loan or its distribution: no agreement of the Twenty-Seven on these two files has yet been announced for this meeting.

Basket: Lebanon and Japan tied before the 9 p.m. game

Lebanon receives Japan at 9 p.m., Beirut time, at the Nuhad Nawfal complex in Zuk Mikael. The game will be broadcast on LB2. The two selections approached this match with six victories and two defeats in the F group of qualifications at the 2027 World Championship. None can qualify tonight, according to FIBA. Lebanon will then receive China on Sunday, 29 November, at the same time.

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