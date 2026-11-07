Riyadh: an intercepted missile, announces coalition

The Saudi-led coalition announces the interception of a cruise missile launched by the Houthis towards the Riyadh region on Saturday, 7 November 2026. This statement follows that of a drone destroyed Friday night in the same region. The authorities do not give specific targets or human results in the communiqués consulted. The announcement is separate from the interceptions reported the previous days in Najran and the Medina region. Possible consequences on the ground remain to be specified.

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The Saudi-led coalition announced on Saturday, November 7, 2026, the interception of a Houthi cruise missile directed towards the Riyadh region. This statement comes after that of a drone destroyed in the same area on Friday night. The press releases consulted do not specify the exact target or any consequences on the ground.

A Houthi cruise missile, according to the coalition

Coalition spokesman, General Turki al-Maliki, attributed the launch to the Yemeni Houthis. He claims that the air defence intercepted and then destroyed the projectile. The announcement was relayed Saturday morning by an official Yemeni agency and an international news agency.

The communiqué is aimed at the Riyadh region. It does not refer to a capital district, airport or military facility. It also does not specify the missile model, its starting point or the system used to intercept.

This statement constitutes the coalition version. The available elements do not allow independent verification of the interception process. They do not provide any human assessment or assessment of any damage. The absence of a balance sheet in this brief press release is not sufficient to establish a lack of damage.

A drone announced the day before in the same region

On Friday evening, 6 November, Turki al-Maliki had already announced the interception and destruction of a drone in the Riyadh region. The first communication did not provide further details on the precise location or consequences of the operation.

The two announcements concern different gears and distinct moments. The coalition did not indicate in the statements consulted that they belonged to a coordinated attack.

After Najran, a new announcement about Riyadh

These developments follow the announcement on Friday of two ballistic missiles intercepted towards Najran, in the southwest of the kingdom. The authorities had then indicated that they were assessing the damage caused by the fall of debris.

On Thursday 5 November, another episode concerned the region of Medina. A civil defence alert had targeted Yanbu on the Red Sea before the announcement of the end of the danger. These places and dates are not confused with the interception announced on Saturday towards Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia has been leading a coalition since 2015 supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni government against the Houthis. The movement had taken Sanaa the previous year. The weekend announcements are part of the renewed hostilities between the two sides.

For the 7 November episode, details of the missile’s trajectory, the location of interception and possible fallout are expected.

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