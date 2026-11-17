Health Canada warns that some radon detectors sold online may display incorrect measurements. His November 16 notice referred to several previous reminders and invited the device to be checked. For housing, the Canadian guide recommends a minimum of 91 days. A concentration exceeding 200 becquerels per cubic metre requires corrective work in the year, faster when levels are high. The alert concerns the reliability of measurements, not all electronic devices.

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Health Canada cautions against online radon detectors whose measurements may be incorrect. In an opinion of 16 November 2026, the health authority invited households to check the appliances used. A falsely low value may allow prolonged exposure to pass; too high a value may cause undue concern.

Radon measuring devices already recalled

The notice contains several earlier warnings and reminders. It does not mean that all electronic sensors are defective. Health Canada recommends selecting a device that has passed the performance testing of the National Radon Competency Program in Canada.

Owners of a recalled model must stop using and comply with municipal e-waste guidelines. The alert comes during the Canadian radon awareness month.

One measurement over at least 91 days

Health Canada’s guide recommends a minimum of 91 days. One-off reading or a few days of testing is not enough to estimate the average exposure of a dwelling. The result depends in particular on the duration and conditions of measurement.

The guide thus distinguishes an instantaneous concentration from an average calculated over a long period. This difference is important for interpreting electronic devices that display multiple values. A figure on the screen alone does not replace a suitable measuring protocol.

Too short a measurement must lead to the test being repeated under conditions that allow a representative assessment. The recommendations concern the measured housing: they do not allow the level of another house to be deduced from that of the neighbourhood.

The Canadian Threshold and Corrective Work

The Canadian guideline sets a reference level of 200 becquerels per cubic metre. This unit expresses the concentration of radioactivity in the air. When the measure exceeds this level, Health Canada recommends corrective work in the year. The higher the concentration, the faster the intervention.

The objective is not to stop automatically at 200 becquerels per cubic metre. Corrective measures should reduce exposure as much as reasonably possible. The choice of work depends on the building and the level measured; the guideline does not impose an identical solution for all dwellings.

Health Canada recommends using a certified professional to reduce concentrations. The first challenge remains to have a reliable result, obtained with an appropriate device and sufficient measurement time.

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