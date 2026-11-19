The results of the violence in October concerned insured damage, not an invoice already paid. Professional goods dominate this first assessment. Dates of collection, distribution of files and difference between estimate and compensation allow us to understand the scope of the encryption, without confusing it with an overall economic cost.

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The violence of 17 and 18 October in France could amount to 207 million euros of insured damage, according to the first report published on 19 November by France Insureurs. Professional goods account for more than 95% of the estimated amount.

Professionals on the front line

The Federation recorded 5,280 claims from data up to 12 November. Professional goods represent 4,050 cases and approximately €198 million. For individuals, it estimates damages at 3.5 million for 370 claims. The car has 860 files, for about 6 million.

An estimate, not an invoice paid

These amounts relate to insured damages, not to the total economic cost of events. They also do not correspond to a total of compensation already paid. France Insurers states that the expertise and the investigation of the files will be able to develop this first evaluation.

The published components total €207.5 million, while the federation announces €207 million overall. The Federation does not specify the origin of this discrepancy in its communiqué.

Illustration photo: rue Montorgueil in Paris, 6 June 2009, unrelated to the sinisters mentioned.Minato ku / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY 3.0. Integer photo reduced proportionally; Libnanews dressing.

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