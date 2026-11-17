The Ministry of Economy and Trade reported 21,114 checks and 1,119 minutes between November 2 and 13, 2026. Electric generators concentrate 675 observations in front of food. The services also transferred 983 cases to the courts, some of them older, and received 2,276 complaints. These transmissions are not convictions. The balance sheet also includes 33 marketing suspensions and 10 authorisations for resumption after verification of compliance.

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The Ministry of Economy and Trade announces 21,114 field inspections and 1,119 minutes in Lebanon, from 2 to 13 November 2026. This assessment, published on 17 November, concerns the activities of the Consumer Protection Directorate and its regional services. Electric generators concentrate the majority of the violations noted.

Generators represent 675 minutes

The Department divides the minutes into three sets. The electricity generator sector totals 675. Infringements related to food safety, price and weight represent 361. The other 83 relate in particular to prices, measures and weighing instruments.

Area Minutes Electric generators 675 Food: safety, price and weight 361 Other offences 83 Total 1 119

The generators thus account for about 60% of the minutes, according to the calculation made from the balance sheet. The press release does not detail the shortcomings in this area. It therefore does not allow these findings to be divided between invoicing, meters or other obligations.

983 communications to the courts, not 983 convictions

During the same period, the services transmitted 983 minutes to the competent judicial authorities. One part concerns observations prior to 2 November. This number does not therefore correspond only to the new files drawn up during the 12 days of the balance sheet.

These transmissions are not convictions. The Ministry does not provide a number of judgements or fines. It also announces 33 decisions to suspend the marketing of products and 10 authorisations to resume, after verification of their compliance. The press release does not name the products concerned.

2,276 complaints received

The department reported having received 2,276 complaints through its reporting channels. It does not specify how many were resolved or how many resulted in a record. Complaints received, checks carried out and cases referred to the court remain three distinct indicators.

Consumers can report the practices of a business or business at 1739, the consumer protection number posted by the Department. Its website also offers access to complaints. The department calls for continued reporting to guide inspections.

Illustration: vegetable stall in Beirut, July 2016. Photograph by archives, not linked to the controlled shops or the breaches of this balance sheet. Peter Feghali / Unsplash, via Wikimedia Commons, CC0 1.0.

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