The agreement announced on 2 November by Infineon and Qualcomm concerns a subsystem for central car calculators. An AURIX microcontroller and power components complete the Snapdragon Ride platform. Their role differs from that of the main chip: monitoring the system and coordinating security mechanisms. This reference architecture facilitates integration, but does not prove that a complete vehicle has been validated. No customer manufacturer, business model or production volume is specified in the press release.

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A faster chip allows a car to process more images and data, but it does not solve the security issue alone. The agreement announced on 2 November between Infineon and Qualcomm highlights another need: to monitor the central calculator and maintain predictable functions in case of anomaly.

Both groups announced a technology agreement to define a microcontroller subsystem for Snapdragon Ride reference platforms. It is a set of components and software for manufacturers and their equipment manufacturers. The announcement of Infineon does not name a serial model that would already integrate this set.

Infineon distinguishes calculation and monitoring

The main calculator can handle large volumes of data, such as those produced by sensors for driving aids. Infineon describes around this main chip a microcontroller charged with monitoring the state of the system and coordinating the security mechanisms. The two elements do not meet the same need: one favours computing capacity, the other favours meeting expected response times.

This distinction is of interest to manufacturers who group more functions into one computer. Driving data processing, display in the passenger compartment and system monitoring do not have the same consequences when interrupted. A defect in a comfort function shall not be treated as a defect in a critical function. The architecture must allow the responsibilities to be separated and the vehicle’s reaction to be defined.

The subsystem is based on the family of AURIX microcontrollers. OPTIREG circuits provide power management. The associated software pre-integrates microcontroller firmware and monitoring functions adapted to Qualcomm platforms. This division specifies the responsibilities of the components without alone demonstrating the safety of a complete vehicle.

A reference design is not a validated vehicle

Both companies want to ease part of the integration work. Infineon indicates providing, in addition to the microcontroller, power, memory and connectivity management components. A software package facilitates cooperation with the Qualcomm platform. It is a basis for development. The validation of a serial model must still take into account the integration chosen by the manufacturer and the conditions of use.

A chip, a subsystem, and a driving aid function are not valid at the same level. A platform can support a function without all vehicles using it. The actual operation also depends on the other components, software and situations in which the manufacturer plans to allow the function.

The agreement was presented on the approach to the Munich electronica show, held from 10 to 13 November. The advertisement does not specify any customer manufacturer, volume of production or date of marketing of a vehicle. The next sign of a move to the series would be an announcement that combines technology with a specific model and indicates the conditions under which its functions will be proposed.

Photograph:Mucber, Campeon headquarters, 30 May 2020. Photo integer resized and cladding Libnanews; photography and composition underCC BY-SA 4.0.

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