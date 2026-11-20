UNIFIL publishes its October review and distinguishes the rotations from the January withdrawal. New incidents are reported in southern Lebanon. Minieh opens a rescue centre. In Yemen, a call is directed at part of the port of Hodeida. Brussels and London announce the end of three bilateral negotiations.

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Friday, November 20, 2026, 6 p.m. edition in Beirut. UNIFIL is taking stock of one month of October, again marked by strikes, and recalls that its withdrawal did not begin until January. New incidents are reported in the South. In Yemen, the Riyadh-led coalition calls on civilians to leave part of the port of Hodeida. In Brussels, the European Union and the United Kingdom are concluding three negotiations, but the agreements do not yet apply.

In southern Lebanon, UNIFIL distinguishes rotations and withdrawals

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has indicated on Friday that the movements of peacekeepers currently observed are part of the usual rotation, not of the withdrawal. His term of office shall run until 31 December 2026. According to the mission, the withdrawal will begin on 1 Januaryandjanuary 2027 and will continue in the year. By the end of its mandate, the mission stated that it continued its observations, dialogue with the parties and its support for the Lebanese army.

In its October assessment, UNIFIL reported that it had observed approximately 90 Israeli air strikes. The mission notes a decline in hostilities, but stresses that the destruction of homes and civilian infrastructure is still delaying the return of internally displaced persons. That assessment did not prejudge any action that might be taken after the departure of the peacekeepers.

On Friday, the correspondent of the National Information Agency reported fires in Zawtar al-Sharkiyeh, which he attributed to the Israeli army, as well as explosions attributed to a drone and damage near Haddatha homes. No human assessment was reported in this dispatch. Defense Minister Michel Menassa, who met US Ambassador Michel Issa, called for a halt to Israeli attacks and withdrawal from Lebanese territory so that the army could continue its deployment. His office had not announced any successor arrangements to UNIFIL.

In Minieh, a rescue centre; HPV vaccine scheduled for January

A civilian defence centre opened in Minieh, northern Lebanon. According to UNDP and the National Information Agency, it is expected to serve five municipalities in an area of nearly 97,500 inhabitants. The centre benefits from a national programme supported by Germany through its KfW development bank. National support exceeds $10.6 million, which is not the cost of the Minieh centre alone. UNDP indicates that the new site is still to be handed over to Civil Defence.

The Minister of Health, Rakan Nassereddine, plans to propose from January 2027 the vaccine against human papillomavirus in primary care centres for Lebanese girls in targeted age classes. The national strategy envisaged its introduction in 2027; Friday’s announcement specifies the month envisaged. The Minister did not detail the ages chosen, the start-up centres or the registration procedures. The campaign is not yet open.

In New York, Lebanese photojournalist Christina Assi received Thursday’s International Press Freedom Award from the Committee for the Protection of Journalists. Injured in 2023 in South Lebanon during the strike that killed journalist Issam Abdallah, she has since campaigned for the security of reporters.

Hodeïda: a call to evacuate part of the port

The Saudi-led coalition on Friday called on civilians to leave part of the Hodeida port area on the Yemeni Red Sea coast, citing their security. The appeal does not confirm an attack on the port, its closure or an actual evacuation. Hodeida is used for the arrival of goods and humanitarian aid. The European Commission had already noted that disruptions in Yemeni transport infrastructure made it difficult to supply food, medicine and fuel.

Brussels and London conclude three negotiations

The European Union and the United Kingdom announced in Brussels the end of negotiations on sanitary and phytosanitary rules, the approximation of their carbon markets and a youth mobility programme. The health component aims to remove most of the certificates and controls now required for trade in animals, plants and products concerned. The objective is an application from 1andmarch 2028. Both parties are also aiming at 2028 to link their carbon markets.

The mobility programme should allow young participants to stay for up to three years on the other side of the Channel, in particular to work or study. It does not restore free movement and remains separate from Erasmus+. The three texts still have to follow the procedures laid down on both sides before they enter into force.

Ukraine: Upscaling of strikes

The Ukrainian Prime Minister reported eight deaths in the nighttime Russian strikes from Thursday to Friday, six of which were in Kyiv. In Poland, the Lublin Public Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation following the fall of a flying object near Nowy Lipowiec. The Polish Defence Minister refers to a probable Russian missile, without any further judicial expertise. The Minister does not report any injuries or damage to critical infrastructure.

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