The Development and Reconstruction Council has selected an offer to clear and repair roads in the Marjayoun district in southern Lebanon. The published notice figures this offer at $6.54 million. The documents available do not indicate an effective signature or a confirmed start-up.

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The Council for Development and Reconstruction issued a notice of selection to clear and repair damaged roads in the Marjayoun district of southern Lebanon. The provisional tender is $6.54 million. The file has therefore advanced since the October call for tenders, but the public documents consulted do not demonstrate that the contract was signed or that the work started.

The Marjayoun lot is part of the World Bank loan-financed emergency assistance project in Lebanon. It has its own file, separate from the road lots of Tyre and Bint Jbeil. Its status is therefore not valid for all roads in the South or for work in other areas financed by the same programme.

The call for tenders gave way to the choice of a company

The Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR) published its call for tenders on 8 October 2026 and set 22 October as the deadline for submission of tenders. In the selection notice referred to 1303 he stated that he had received three offers and that he had accepted the one from Yamen Establishment for General Trading and Contracting. The document states that the decision is subject to the World Bank’s non-objection.

The amount published by the RDC corresponds to the tender chosen, not a payment. The World Bank’s procurement plan, revised on 15 November, records the publication and submission of tenders. For the Marjayoun lot, the column provided for the effective date of the signed contract remains empty in this version. The forecast date in the table is therefore not a starting date.

Clear to restore access before durable repairs

The technical file distinguishes the provisional recirculation of repair interventions. On the most damaged sections selected for the emergency phase, the environmental handbook provides for the clearance of debris and the temporary rehabilitation of the roadway. It distinguishes this work from the localized repairs planned for an early recovery phase. The publication of the market does not, however, announce the reopening of a particular axis.

This difference counts for the inhabitants, services and businesses who use the district roads. Temporary access may facilitate journeys without indicating that definitive repairs have been received. The dossier also provides for safety checks prior to any intervention on the sections concerned and traffic management measures during the work.

The next benchmark will be a date of work confirmed

A signed contract, a start-up order or a local traffic advisory would give residents a more precise benchmark than the announcement of the company’s choice. As of 20 November, the public documents consulted were used to follow the selection stage, but none provided a confirmed start date or a list of roads actually reopened. It should therefore not be inferred from this opinion that travel is already possible on the relevant sections.

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