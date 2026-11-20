Dominique de Villepin announced his candidacy Friday in Paris, two days after the presentation of the first booklet by Édouard Philippe. On the deficit, the two former Prime Ministers have separate objectives and do not rely on the same budgetary rules. On the left, Marine Tondelier opened the discussion around Jean-Luc Mélenchon, but two consultations are still scheduled for December. Two survey records help identify what was measured prior to these announcements.

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Dominique de Villepin declared his candidacy for the presidential elections of 2027 Friday, November 20, in Paris. Two days earlier, Édouard Philippe had put together his proposals in a first booklet. On the left, the opening of Marine Tondelier to a coalition around Jean-Luc Mélenchon still has to be submitted to the activists. The week of 14 to 20 November therefore specified program choices and negotiating lines, but not the list of applications or alliances.

Dominique de Villepin added a third candidacy from Matignon to those of Édouard Philippe and Gabriel Attal when he declared himself at the Maison de l’Amérique Latine. The site of his movement, La France Humaniste, confirms his decision and publishes a project in 258 proposals. The new fact is not that the former Prime Minister began to defend ideas. It is because he now wears them in his name in the campaign, while several of his competitors are still looking for the rally formula that would allow them to run in the first round.

President 2027: two ways to frame the budget

Villepin wants to incorporate a five-year deficit path into an organic law. Annual budgets should respect it. However, its draft provides for a derogation from the three-fifths majority. It sets the deficit at 2.9% of GDP in 2031 and assumes a growth assumption of 0.8% in the early years. These are the figures of the programme, not an independent projection. The text also proposes to re-establish a wealth tax close to the 2016 scale and to reform estates, with an exemption of up to EUR 1 million in direct line and a more progressive tax beyond.

Philippe would choose another instrument. In the first volume of his programme, presented on 18 November, he proposes to include a budgetary rule in the Constitution by referendum. It targets a deficit of less than 2.5% of GDP at the end of quinquennium without creating a new tax. His team focused half of the effort on social spending, one quarter on government and communities and one quarter on growth and employment. This latter position does not constitute an already acquired saving: it depends on the activity that the programme hopes to generate.

The starting point is measurable. The general government deficit was 5.1% of GDP in 2025, according to the INSEE accounts published in May. Both candidates promise to reduce it, but they do not propose the same resources or rules to achieve it. The choice of an organic law or constitutional review also changes the procedure: the presidential vote would not automatically make either of the two rules applicable.

The comparison is also included in expenditure. Philippe proposes to gradually increase the retirement age to 65 and the contribution period to 45 years. It would maintain early departures, particularly for long careers. At the other end of life, he wants to create an allowance from the first child, up to 350 euros monthly for the most modest and degressive households with income. This amount is therefore not a uniform package. The first publication of a full booklet provides a common framework for these measures; It does not make pension reform an entirely new announcement on 18 November.

On the left, two consultations before any decision

On November 18, Marine Tondelier proposed to consider a coalition around Jean-Luc Mélenchon. She asked specific questions: what joint programme, what campaign mechanism, what composition of the government and what agreement did the legislature have? She did not announce that the Greens were giving up their own nomination. The internal decision is still to be consulted from 10 to 13 December. Meanwhile, Yannick Jadot announced on November 19 that he was leaving the movement. It is a departure announced by a manager, not the result of a vote of the members.

In a note published on 19 November, Clémentine Autain personally defended a call to vote for Mélenchon. In particular, it called for a programmatic compromise, respect for pluralism and agreement on legislative constituencies. His movement, L His decision is not linked to the ecological calendar. Even if the two formations had the same name, their vote alone would not resolve the distribution of nomination papers or program disagreements.

In the centre, Gabriel Attal mentioned on Thursday 19 November a primary or a coalition to avoid dispersal of the candidatures. Nothing in this statement sets out an electoral body, a date or the perimeter of a common ballot. The Villepin application and the Philippe booklet make the discussion more concrete: a possible rapprochement should also cover the proposals that each would agree to amend.

What surveys measure before the Villepin announcement

Two notices filed with the Survey Board are used to verify the scenarios. Elabe interviewed online from 12 to 13 November 1,500 adults from metropolitan France, including 1,391 registered. The sample is constructed by quotas. In the two configurations that include Villepin and Marine Le Pen, the first gets 2.5% with Philippe on the list and 3% with Attal instead of Philippe. The Pen is 33% in both configurations. The bases expressed are 1,050 and 1,028 persons respectively. The notice indicates a margin of error of between 1.1 and 3.5 points depending on the result and the useful strength.

YouGov interviewed online from 12 to 17 November a weighted panel of 1,030 adults in France, 952 of whom were registered. In his scenario including Philippe, Attal, Villepin, David Lisnard and Teddy Riner, among the decided voters, Villepin is at 2%, Le Pen at 32% and Mélenchon at 17%. The weighted base is 661 persons (722 before weighting). The package leaflet shows margins of 1.4 to 3.1 points for the overall results and wider margins on the reduced basis. Lists of names and methods differ. The difference between 2% and 2.5% does not indicate any increase or decrease. Above all, the two fields precede the declaration of November 20: none measure its effect.

The next test: agreements and elected officials

The first round is scheduled for 18 April 2027, the second on 2 May, with a vote the day before in some territories. To be included in the ballot, a candidate must obtain at least 500 eligible nominations. They must come from at least 30 departments or overseas communities, without more than one tenth of the signatories coming from a single territory. The Constitutional Council shall draw up the official list. A sponsorship promise announced in November is not valid.

The Congress of Mayors, from 24 to 26 November in Paris, offers the next national meeting with local elected representatives. Its programme includes finance and room for manoeuvre for municipalities: it will not be a sponsorship vote or a primary. In December, the consultations of the Greens and the Greens will give a first verifiable result on the left. At this stage, these deadlines are more precise than coalition contours.

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