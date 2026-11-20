In its judgement of 19 November, the International Court of Justice ordered Myanmar to facilitate the return of displaced Rohingyas, to return their property and to compensate for unremedied damage. No amount is fixed. Myanmar will have to report on measures taken in a report within two years.

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The judgement of 19 November by the International Court of Justice is not limited to establishing Myanmar’s responsibility for the genocide of the Rohingya. It requires the State to take restitution measures and compensate for damages which they do not repair. The obligation exists from the moment of the judgment. On the other hand, the Court did not determine the amount or method of payment.

The judgement concerns the violence of the 2017 operations in northern Rakhine State. Seven years after the Gambia referred the matter to the Court, the finding is made between the two States. The repair component opens another stage. The text distinguishes what Myanmar must undertake and what the Court will still have to decide.

Voluntary return, restitution of property and search for missing persons

The Court ordered Myanmar to allow and facilitate the safe, voluntary and dignified return of Rohingya displaced as a result of the acts contained in the judgement. This obligation concerns both internally displaced persons and persons abroad and includes family reunification. It does not mean that camp departures must begin immediately or that security is already guaranteed.

Paragraph 615 also provides for the restitution or replacement of lost or damaged individual and collective property. He asked to facilitate the search for the missing and to help identify the dead and make them a dignified burial. Victims of physical or mental injuries must be entitled to rehabilitation measures. Protection against persecution and discrimination was also part of the orderly measures.

The restitution, within the meaning of the judgment, is therefore not limited to returning a house or land. The judgment relates to different prejudices: to have been displaced, to have lost a relative or to be unable to find safe living conditions. However, the measures imposed do not constitute proof that a return has taken place, that a property has been returned or that a service is accessible.

No fixed amount, but report within two years

If restitution does not fully repair the damage, Myanmar must compensate the Rohingya Group and its members. The Gambia brought the case before the Court in the interest of the beneficiaries of the Genocide Convention; The compensation ordered is not intended for the Gambian State. Nor does the scheme create an immediately accessible individual application window.

Myanmar must submit a report to the Court within two years of the judgment. It shall detail the restitution measures taken and, where such measures do not permit full reparation, indicate the amount and methods of compensation. The Court will hear the parties before deciding on the continuation. The deadline is for the submission of the report, not for the payment of all allowances or the completion of returns.

A State-to-State decision, investigations to be carried out

The Court also ordered Myanmar to investigate effectively without delay persons reasonably suspected of acts covered by the Convention in connection with the 2017 operations. She asked to prosecute them and punish them if they were justified. This aspect does not transform the judgement into an individual criminal conviction. It establishes an obligation for the State to operate its own procedures.

The following phase does not return to the final findings of November 19. The Commission will have to assess the measures actually taken and decide on reserved reparation issues. For families, the distinction is decisive: judgment recognizes rights and sets obligations, but the possibility of a dignified return and access to compensation still depends on their implementation.

Peace Palace in The Hague, 7 July 2013. This archive does not show the hearing of November 19, 2026. Jiuguang Wang, via Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 2.0. Resized whole photograph; composition Libnanews under the same license.

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