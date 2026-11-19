In Lebanon, prostate cancer ranks first among male cancers in the International Cancer Research Centre’s GLOBOCAN 2024 estimates. The National Fact Sheet, published in its September 2026 version, estimates the number of new cases in 2024 at 1,411, or 15.8

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In Lebanon, prostate cancer ranks first among male cancers in the International Cancer Research Centre’s GLOBOCAN 2024 estimates. The National Fact Sheet, published in its September 2026 version, estimates the number of new cases in 2024 at 1,411, or 15.8% of cancers in men. This national ranking should not be confused with that of the whole world.

First Lebanese, second world ranking

In the Lebanese male picture, the prostate precedes the bladder and lung. All genders account for 8% of new cases and ranks fifth. The same diagnosis therefore changes place according to the reference population: talking about the « first cancer in Lebanon » without specifying that it is men would be misleading.

Globally, IARC presents prostate as the second most common cancer in men and the fourth most common cancer in all sexes. It estimates over 1.5 million new cases and nearly 420,000 deaths in 2024. These international data are not a Lebanese balance sheet.

Measuring diagnostics without confusing indicators

New cases describe the incidence of a disease over a period of time. They do not correspond to all people living with this disease or to the number of deaths. The GLOBOCAN sheet provides estimates based on national sources and statistical methods; It should not be presented as the gross count of all hospital records of 2024.

These distinctions count during campaigns to raise awareness of male health. An increase in diagnostics may have several explanations, including the evolution of the use of examinations. A one-year statistical photograph is not enough to establish an increase among young people, nor to demonstrate a particular cause in Lebanon.

The challenge of overdiagnosis

IARC also highlights the risk of diagnosing tumours that would not have caused symptoms or deaths during the patient’s life. It is overdiagnosis, which can lead to unnecessary treatments. His work explores strategies that combine PSA dosing, risk assessment and imaging-guided reviews to limit these consequences. This is not an identical screening instruction for all.

The weight of this cancer warrants accurate information about the disease, but no national ranking replaces an individual assessment. Between the number of diagnoses, their severity and management decisions, the indicators answer separate questions.

NIH Laboratory, 27 January 2005. General illustration: no Lebanese establishment or screening scene. Diane A. Reid / NCI, public domain.

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