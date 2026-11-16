Private services: prices mask the decline of 2024

Private services in Lebanon illustrate the contrast between price and activity in the 2024 accounts. The industry that includes personal services, private education and private health shows an increase of 59.0% in its value added in daily books. However, its activity fell by 12.3% in volume. A 81.4 per cent increase in deflator explains this contrast. These results are derived from the revised accounts of the Central Statistical Office (CAS). They concern an aggregate branch, not every school, hospital or profession. The rates cannot therefore be allocated separately to private health and private education. The table does not provide the necessary breakdown.

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Private services in Lebanon illustrate the contrast between price and activity in the 2024 accounts. The industry that includes personal services, private education and private health shows an increase of 59.0% in its value added in daily books. However, its activity fell by 12.3% in volume. A 81.4 per cent increase in deflator explains this contrast.

These results are derived from the revised accounts of the Central Statistical Office (CAS). They concern an aggregate branch, not every school, hospital or profession. The rates cannot therefore be allocated separately to private health and private education. The table does not provide the necessary breakdown.

Private services in Lebanon: prices and volumes diverge

The total current value added rose from £260,893 billion in 2023 to £414,887 billion in 2024. The increase is Pound153,994 billion, or 59.0%. A reading limited to these amounts would show a strong expansion.

The CAS also has the value of 2024 at 2023 prices: £228,718 billion. This amount is lower than 2023. The real decline was 12.33%, rounded to 12.3%. It measures the evolution of activity after price correction.

The deflator is obtained by comparing the current 414 887 billion to the 228 718 billion estimated at the previous year’s prices. The increase was 81.4 per cent. The three results are consistent: a very strong increase in prices can bring the nominal value up despite a fall in production.

Private personal services, health and education branch Result 2024 Value added at current prices LL 414 887 billion Value added at 2023 prices LL 228 718 billion Nominal change over one year +59.0% Deflator variation +81.4% Change in volume -12.3 per cent

Detailed rates are recalculated from published values. The CAS shows sectoral variations rounded to +81 per cent for prices and -12 per cent for volume. These roundings explain the slight differences with a multiplication made only from whole rates.

The deflator is not a standard invoice

A deflator is an implicit price indicator. This results from the comparison between a current value and a volume estimate. It does not directly measure the rate of a consultation, operation or school year in a given institution.

The consumer price index responds to another logic. It follows a basket of household expenditures. The value added deflator covers the production of the industry, after deduction of intermediate consumption. Fields and calculation procedures differ.

Therefore, an increase of 81.4% does not mean that all hospital or school bills have increased by this rate. Nor is it possible to calculate what a specific household has paid in addition. This would require detailed tariffs, the structure of its expenses and the modalities of taking over.

A composite branch, with very different services

The CAS category includes personal services alongside private health and education. It covers several sections of the activity nomenclature. The average can thus combine different evolutions according to the subsets, without the table allowing to isolate them.

Public production appears on another line: administration, education and public health. This branch shows a volume decline of about 1% and an increase in the deflator of about 115% in 2024. Nor is it possible to separate the results of administration, public school and public hospital.

It would therefore be misleading to directly compare « private health » and « public health » with these two lines. They combine different activities. The comparison may cover the statistical sets as defined, but not an isolated service.

Declining national growth

The private sector’s contribution to GDP variation reached about -1.4 percentage points in 2024. It is one of the main sets that draw activity down. The figure does not represent the share of closed establishments or a rate of job loss.

The long-term perspective also nuances the diagnosis. At 2019 reference prices, value added reached £9,977 billion in 2024, compared to £10,317 billion in 2019. The 2024 level represents approximately 96.7% of the 2019 level. He succeeded a higher level in 2022, then a first decline in 2023.

This series does not indicate whether the composition of services has changed. She does not say how many patients have given up care or how many students have changed institutions. An aggregate activity close to its former level may cover significant differences in access, quality and distribution.

Measuring access requires further comments

The decrease in volume justifies seeking additional data on attendance and benefits. It alone does not prove a single cause. The report does not break down the effects of prices, business interruptions, population movements or changes in demand on this industry.

The accounts cover 2024. They do not describe the November 2026 rates or reception capacity. To move from this national measure to the situation of families, the next useful data will be school enrolment, hospital activity, leftovers and their distribution among households.

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